Powerlynx launches super-simple Splash Page Editor

Powerlynx WiFi cloud management platform now features a no-code Splash Page Editor, allowing WiFi network administrators to easily create and customise WiFi captive portals to promote and deliver additional services to users.

Powerlynx has just announced and showcased the first version of its WiFi Splash Page Editor. This new tool is the newest addition to Powerlynx all-in-one cloud management platform for WiFi access points and networks. It allows network administrators and hotspot providers to design captivating and fully responsive WiFi authentication splash pages in seconds without needing any HTML or CSS coding knowledge.

Splash page panel functionality overview.

With Powerlynx Splash Page Editor, administrators can:

Personalise splash pages with their own branding, logos and background images.

Customise button styles, text and colours to align with their brand identity.

Preview and adjust layouts in real-time for a seamless design process.

Integrate advertising elements, such as videos and banners, to maximise monetisation opportunities.

The new tool is also integrated with Powerlynx’s voucher-based authentication system, allowing network administrators to generate access codes with predefined settings for data limits, speed caps and session durations. Additionally, a new public status page enables users to track voucher usage without SMS notifications.

User journey through the custom-branded splash page.

Powerlynx is also leveraging its Splash Page Editor to enhance marketing capabilities. The built-in hotspot advertising module lets businesses display targeted promotions, offer discounts and collect customer data, turning WiFi networks into revenue-generating platforms.

Show ads right on your WiFi splash page during user sign-up.

Speaking of large-scale projects, we can recall the Project Isizwe case – the organisation uses Powerlynx for its custom-built functionality and scalability, ensuring optimal operation of educational WiFi hotspots in an effort to deliver equitable, uncapped internet across South African classrooms.

Currently in its early phase, the editor is evolving based on user feedback from MSPs, ISPs, WISPs and individual businesses interested in a cost-effective and easy, scalable solution to launch and monetise WiFi services. Powerlynx team encourages sharing feedback via a special page to refine and enhance the tool further.

If you want to try Powerlynx Splash Page Editor, you can sign up for a 21-day free trial, gaining unrestricted access to this new tool and all other features.