Praesignis at AWS Summit 2026 – Johannesburg: Connecting talent, technology and opportunity

Praesignis CEO, Anja Kruger, with Busisiwe Ndaba, Head of International Certification Programmes at Praesignis, and Ayanda Dhlamini, a Praesignis alumnus of whom the company is incredibly proud.

Praesignis was honoured to be part of AWS Summit 2026, an event that brought together technology professionals, businesses, students, cloud enthusiasts and industry leaders to explore the latest developments shaping the future of technology.

Being invited to have a stand at the summit was a privilege and an important opportunity for Praesignis. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the world's most respected names in cloud computing, with a strong presence and reputation within the global technology community.

Building the next generation of AWS talent

As an AWS Partner, AWS Digital Training Partner (DTP) and AWS re/Start Collaborator, Praesignis is committed to creating accessible pathways into the cloud industry and developing the next generation of AWS professionals.

A key focus of the company's presence at the summit was promoting the Praesignis three-month AWS re/Start cohort, which provides participants with an opportunity to develop foundational cloud skills and prepare for careers in the technology industry.

Over the years, more than 1 000 young people have participated in the company's AWS re/Start cohorts, gaining practical cloud skills and working towards industry-recognised AWS certifications. Praesignis's three-month AWS re/Start programme can also be added to any 12-month learnership, providing learners with an extended opportunity to develop their technical, workplace skills and get the chance to sit for the AWS Cloud Practitioner International Accredited Exam.

Praesignis commits to three AWS re/Start cohorts each year, with only 30 learners accepted into each cohort. For learners who are accepted, the programme is completely free, making it possible for young people to access valuable cloud training, certification opportunities without the financial barrier, and exposure to hiring clients.

Praesignis's busy stand, filled with curious visitors eager to discover more about AWS and the opportunities available through Praesignis.

This commitment to developing young AWS talent was clearly reflected at the summit. More than 500 young people visited the Praesignis stand, many of whom were eager to learn about AWS, cloud careers and the opportunities available through Praesignis programmes. As part of the company's summit activities, 10 young people were awarded guaranteed entry into Praesignis's next AWS re/Start cohort, a particularly meaningful opportunity given the limited number of places available in each cohort.

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Praesignis programmes are also designed to create a pathway towards meaningful employment. Organisations looking to strengthen their teams can hire skilled, entry-level AWS professionals through Praesignis, gaining access to motivated candidates who have received structured cloud training, developed practical knowledge and demonstrated their commitment to continuous learning. This provides businesses with an opportunity to bring emerging talent into their teams while giving young professionals a chance to begin building their careers in the technology industry.

Connecting with learners, students and the technology community

Praesignis had the opportunity to reconnect with its past learners, many of whom have continued developing their careers and skills after completing their programmes. It was incredibly rewarding to hear about their experiences and see how their journeys have progressed.

The company also spent time interacting with and assisting students attending the summit. Many were curious about AWS, cloud computing, certification pathways and potential career opportunities within the technology industry. The Praesignis team was able to answer questions, share knowledge and provide guidance to students who are beginning to explore their place within the technology sector.

These interactions reinforced one of the things the company values most at Praesignis: creating opportunities for people to learn, develop their skills and build careers in technology.

Interestingly, the Praesignis presence extended beyond its stand. While walking through the different halls at the summit, members of the team were recognised by people who noticed the Praesignis logos on their shirts. These unexpected interactions led to additional conversations and connections, demonstrating the reach and recognition of the Praesignis brand throughout the event.

Learning from industry leaders

Praesignis enjoyed exploring the latest AWS technologies, real-world cloud solutions and emerging opportunities within the technology industry. The event provided valuable insight into how organisations are using cloud technology to solve business challenges, improve efficiency, strengthen security and create new opportunities.

There was a particularly strong focus on artificial intelligence, cyber security, cloud transformation and the ways in which organisations are leveraging these technologies to drive measurable business value.

Praesignis also had the opportunity to connect with representatives from quite a few other tech organisations, helping the company expand its professional network while gaining insight into different areas of expertise, technology solutions and potential career pathways within the industry.

A summit filled with curiosity and energy

From students taking their first steps into technology to experienced professionals exploring the latest developments in cloud and AI, there was a noticeable sense of enthusiasm and curiosity.

Making a difference beyond technology

One of the initiatives that stood out to Praesignis at the summit was the pack-and-drop activity hosted by the AWS team. Participants were invited to pack school bags with stationery, which would then be donated to charity.

Technology and skills development are powerful tools for creating opportunity, but initiatives that directly support communities and young people are an equally important part of building a better future. Praesignis was pleased to see this spirit of giving incorporated into the event.

Looking ahead

Praesignis is grateful to AWS for the opportunity and privilege of being part of such a respected event, and to everyone who visited the company's stand, spoke to the team, participated in the activities and shared their experiences with the team.

The summit was a reminder that the future of technology is not only about the technologies themselves; it is about the people who learn them, build with them and use them to create new possibilities.

Praesignis looks forward to continuing to develop digital talent, create opportunities and contribute to South Africa's growing technology ecosystem.

Continuing the journey beyond the summit

For those who may not have been able to attend the summit, the Praesignis AWS Cloud Challenge provides another opportunity to start building practical cloud skills. The challenge allows participants to access free AWS learning content, work towards their development goals and compete for AWS Certification Exam Vouchers.

Join here.

Thank you, AWS. Praesignis looks forward to what comes next.