Nokuthula Ngonyama, CIO, PRASA Group.

PRASA’s digital transformation strategy is changing how passengers buy tickets and engage with their daily commute by introducing three digital passenger channels. Launched on 17 November 2026 at the PRASA Technology Experience Day at Park Station in Johannesburg, the new channels are designed to reduce queues, improve access to travel information and improve the passenger experience. Across the City to City e-commerce website at myprasa.com, WhatsApp and the PRASA Connect mobile app, commuters can now manage their journeys with tools that match their needs.

Commuters with a registered PRASA card will be able to load weekly and monthly travel remotely through WhatsApp and the PRASA app with the goal of reducing the need for them to repeatedly visit station ticket offices. For PRASA employees, this move reduces the pressure on their time and systems, removing the repetitive transactions and manual admin that they currently handle.

“Employees are central to this change,” says Nokuthula Ngonyama, Group Chief Information Officer at PRASA. “Reducing repetitive transactions and manual administration will create more capacity for work that draws on their deep expertise and business knowledge. And, as tasks change and some roles evolve, employees will benefit from improved digital tools that provide them with practical training and opportunities to develop their skills.”

To support this, PRASA has implemented a change management programme that covers stakeholder engagement, training and adoption of the pilot ticketing system. Formal consultation with organised labour through the PRASA Bargaining Chamber is also being advanced to ensure transparency and joint consideration of implementation strategies.

PRASA has managed this level of change before. In October 2026, it added 17 new buses to its City to City fleet, which was the first fleet acquisition of its kind since 2010. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said the acquisition followed a difficult restructuring of the long-distance bus operation that involved management, organised labour, the PRASA board and the shareholder.[1]

PRASA ticket purchasing will first be available through a Western Cape pilot starting on 25 November in a soft launch that will allow PRASA to learn from practical use cases, gather feedback and refine its processes before the functionality is extended to other regions. The final solution will be informed by the lessons and proof of value from the pilot.

Partners remain a critical part of the process with existing third-party sellers and participating retailers still selling City to City tickets to passengers who prefer assisted purchases or do not have smartphones. Gautrain took a similar approach when it introduced contactless bank card payments in 2019 and kept its existing Gautrain cards as a valid payment method. PRASA is also bringing suppliers onto its digital systems with e-procurement onboarding for service providers taking place at the SAP stall during the event.

“Our focus is on making the full passenger journey work,” says Ngonyama. “A convenient purchase must lead to a valid ticket, straightforward boarding and access to assistance when something goes wrong.” This, she adds, depends on reliable connectivity, accurate information, connected systems and co-ordination across operations, finance, customer service, security and technology.

PRASA will measure success through easier ticket purchases, faster enquiry resolution, reduced manual admin and system availability. It will also track business outcomes such as transaction costs, revenue collection, financial reconciliation and the reduction of avoidable losses. Every part of the process, from partners to commuters to employees, has been aligned to putting people at the centre of PRASA’s new digital transportation strategy.

The ticketing channels are the first step in a wider programme that PRASA will showcase to its employees, collaborators and partners at the Technology Experience Day. “We have implemented channels that will broaden how and where passengers purchase tickets and manage their travel,” says Ngonyama.

“Alongside ticketing, we are working towards AI-assisted passenger enquiries through approved digital channels, supported by reliable information and access to human assistance when needed. We are also pursuing better operational visibility, bringing information together so that teams can identify problems and co-ordinate their responses sooner. The practical ambition remains easier journeys for passengers and better tools for employees, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our partners in delivering reliable services and measurable improvements for passengers and employees.

[1] https://www.sanews.gov.za/node/85002