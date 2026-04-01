Pre-digital inertia in SA’s public sector: Digital ambition, analogue mindset

Rennie Naidoo, Professor of Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

South Africa’s public sector does not suffer from a lack of digital ambition. Strategies are written, systems are procured, platforms are launched and progress is reported with confidence.

Yet step inside many departments, agencies and public entities, and the lived reality is more sobering. The system is updated…and then the paper is filed.

This is not a transitional phase or an implementation glitch. It is a pattern. And it points to a deeper constraint on government modernisation: pre-digital inertia. New technologies arrive, but they are absorbed into existing routines, controls and assumptions. The tools change. The operating logic does not.

In public sector IT, success is often declared at go-live. Once a platform is implemented, the organisation is considered digital. In practice, go-live marks the start of a quiet negotiation between the system and the institution.

Digital workflows are introduced but rarely allowed to replace the old ones. Transactions are captured electronically and then printed for safety. Approvals are logged online but still require manual confirmation. Reports are generated digitally, then checked against spreadsheets because “that’s what we trust”.

The result is a hybrid state that feels cautious and responsible but is ultimately costly and inefficient. Work is duplicated. Cycle times stretch. Accountability becomes blurred. The system remains useful, but never authoritative. Digital becomes an additional step, not the way work is actually done.

Paper isn’t nostalgia, it’s risk management

It is tempting to explain this dynamic as resistance to change, but that explanation is too simple. In much of the public sector, paper persists not because officials dislike technology, but because paper continues to address a problem that digital systems have not yet addressed: certainty.

The tools change. The operating logic does not.

Paper does not crash at month-end. It does not depend on system integration to be credible. It can be produced instantly in an audit, a grievance process, or a court case. In institutions shaped by compliance , scrutiny and historical mistrust, paper feels safer than a system that may be slow, fragmented, or poorly governed.

Digital platforms promise efficiency. Paper promises protection . Until digital systems can convincingly offer both, paper will remain embedded in everyday work.

Where digital transformation quietly stalls

This tension becomes evident wherever public sector digital transformation loses momentum. Systems are implemented, but policies still assume paper-based controls.

Integration gaps force officials to reconcile information manually across platforms. Performance pressure peaks precisely when systems are least reliable, reinforcing the instinct to revert to familiar processes. Approval structures remain centralised, turning digital workflows into electronic waiting rooms rather than decision engines.

When disputes arise, the system record is often treated as provisional, whereas physical documentation is treated as the final authority. These dynamics are not the result of user failure or poor training. They reflect deeper governance choices that allow pre-digital habits to survive inside modern platforms.

Digital ambition meets institutional gravity

Public sector organisations operate under forces that private companies rarely experience at the same scale. Regulation, audit scrutiny, labour complexity, procurement constraints and political oversight shape how risk is managed and how change unfolds. These conditions reward caution over experimentation and control overflow.

When digital systems enter this environment without institutional permission to replace existing mechanisms of trust, they don’t adapt; instead, they coexist.

Over time, an unspoken rule takes hold: the system is helpful, but paper is final. That rule, once established, becomes remarkably resilient, quietly shaping how work is done regardless of official strategy.

Why AI will expose the problem, not solve it

The next phase of public sector reform is already underway, with artificial intelligence serving as a tool for fraud detection, workforce planning, service triage and compliance monitoring. But AI depends on something fundamental: data that organisations trust.

If system records are treated as “mostly right” and paper as definitive, AI does not generate insight. It scales uncertainty.

Automating flawed or disputed data simply accelerates existing problems, thereby embedding them more deeply into decision-making processes.

You cannot automate a workaround culture. You can only amplify it.

What breaking inertia actually requires

Overcoming pre-digital inertia requires more than additional training, better dashboards or new modules. It requires a deliberate transfer of authority to the digital record. Systems must be able to stand on their own in audits, disputes and investigations without requiring paper confirmation.

Reliability must come before enforcement. When platforms fail at critical moments, users will always build parallel processes. Policies, too, must be rewritten to assume digital as the default rather than the exception, otherwise workarounds remain legitimate.

Most difficult of all, digital transformation requires letting go of manual choke points that exist primarily to preserve hierarchy. When workflows remain dependent on these controls, technology does not modernise governance; it simply digitises waiting.

Paper is not the enemy. It’s the signal.

Paper persists because it reveals where trust is thin, systems are brittle and governance has not kept pace with technology. Every printed form is a quiet vote of no confidence in the digital state.

South Africa does not need fewer systems or bolder strategies. It needs the courage to allow digital platforms to replace, rather than merely accompany, the old ways of proving that work was done. Until then, public sector IT will continue to deliver modern tools within an analogue mindset.

And no amount of digital ambition will overcome that inertia.

* Adapted from a paper co-authored with Sifiso Wiseman Ndlovu, published in the Southern African Business Review.