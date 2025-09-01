Preparing for Windows 11: Transitioning from planning to implementation

Windows 10 end of support is fast approaching.

With the Windows 10 end of support on 14 October 2025 fast approaching, businesses should already be in a phase where device readiness is a top priority. For organisations that rely heavily on their PCs for daily operations, security and productivity, ensuring hardware compatibility for Windows 11 is essential.

Delaying the transition could prove costly – both financially and operationally. Compatibility issues, unplanned downtime and rushed last-minute purchases can quickly erode budgets and disrupt business continuity. A proactive upgrade plan paves the way to seamless adoption, predictable costs and long-term benefits.

Windows 11 is tailored for the hybrid workplace, equipped with features like advanced security (including hardware-based isolation, secure boot and TPM 2.0), and AI integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365, which streamlines routine tasks, offers intelligent suggestions and enhances decision-making. However, these enhancements require devices with more processing power and that have an extended battery life.

While some older devices may technically be upgradable, they won’t be able to fully leverage the benefits of Windows 11 due to hardware constraints. Investing in new Windows 11 Pro devices ensures complete compatibility while delivering the necessary data security, improved performance and ease of deployment required for the next generation of software and AI tools in today’s work environment.

What are the risks of not upgrading to Windows 11 by October 2025?

Remaining on Windows 10 beyond its end-of-life date may seem convenient now, but the long-term consequences can quickly become costly:

All Microsoft 365 licence types running on Windows 10 devices will no longer be supported by Microsoft.

There will be no phone, chat or e-mail support for Windows 10 configuration issues.

Microsoft will cease to provide updates or hotfixes for issues that emerge from unsupported operating systems, leaving Windows 10 devices vulnerable to malware, ransomware and other cyber security threats.

New features and applications may not function on unsupported operating systems.

Extended security updates (ESU) from Microsoft are available for a maximum of three years at a steep price that climbs annually.

Practical steps to support businesses when migrating to Windows 11

1. Evaluate device readiness

Microsoft has tools to assess which devices meet the Windows 11 requirement. This will help you identify devices suitable for upgrades and those that should be replaced to prevent bottlenecks and unexpected costs down the line.

2. Strategically plan upgrades or replacements

Focus on replacing devices critical to business functions, such as workstations handling sensitive information or devices essential for client presentations and collaboration. New devices feature optimised hardware that fully supports Windows 11, maximising ROI and minimising future upgrade expenses.

3. Backup and secure data

Prior to migrating to new hardware, ensure all files are backed up to the cloud (eg, OneDrive or SharePoint) or secured in on-premises storage. This protects against data loss and facilitates a smooth transition from old to new devices.

4. Test essential applications and workflows

Confirm that key business applications and peripherals work seamlessly with Windows 11 on your new devices. This will help prevent unexpected issues post-migration and ensure uninterrupted work from day one.

5. Train and support employees

Provide staff with training resources such as quick guides or short videos to help them make the most of Windows 11 features like Snap Layouts, integrated Teams chat and enhanced accessibility tools. With modern, responsive devices, employees will adapt more quickly.

Moving swiftly from preparation to implementation

Transitioning to Windows 11 is a strategic opportunity to modernise workplace technology. While software upgrades can extend the life of some devices, replacing outdated hardware will guarantee the full realisation of Windows 11’s performance, security and collaboration capabilities.

Pairing the latest hardware with Windows 11’s advanced security features – like hardware-based isolation, enhanced phishing protection and built-in encryption – protects sensitive data and ensures compliance. Windows 11 Pro devices offer improved battery life, quicker start-up times and enhanced multitasking, enabling employees to work more efficiently in various environments.

Taking action now allows organisations to sidestep compatibility challenges, minimise unexpected costs and maintain business continuity. Waiting until the last moment will result in higher expenditure, caused by rushed procurement, emergency IT support and lost productivity.

Turn the Windows 10 EOS into your Windows 11 opportunity. Position your organisation ahead of the curve with the right Windows 11 solutions from Axiz – which positions itself as the leading IT distributor across southern Africa. Secure your organisation’s device supply from industry leaders Dell, HP and Lenovo, to ensure seamless migration and enhanced productivity for your teams.

