President deepens SA sci-tech relations with South Korea at G7

South Korean president Lee Jae-myung and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa met in Canada at the G7 Summit Outreach Session. (Image source: Presidency)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to deepen South Africa’s bilateral relationships with South Korea in the fields of education, energy, science and innovation.

The president yesterday arrived in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit Outreach Session that took place on the margins of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.

The G7 consists of the largest advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union also participates in G7 Summits.

Canada assumed the Presidency of the G7 on 1 January 2025 and its Presidency seeks to address global challenges and opportunities, including international peace and security, global economic stability and growth, and the digital transition.

According to the Presidency, the Outreach Session aimed “to explore leadership and collaboration in driving a comprehensive approach to energy security with a focus on technology and innovation, diversification and strengthening critical mineral supply chains, and infrastructure and investment”.

The Presidency said this resonates with South Africa’s national interests and the priorities of SA’s G20 Presidency.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with president Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea.

According to the Presidency, this is the first engagement between Ramaphosa and the newly-elected president of the Republic of Korea.

It notes that the meeting grants an opportunity for the two heads of state to engage at the highest political level to advance South Africa-Korea bilateral relations.

“Bilateral relations between the two countries have continued to grow with the broadening of sectoral cooperation, especially in the fields of education, energy and science and innovation,” it adds.

The Outreach Sessions of the G7 in which Ramaphosa participates have been a feature of the group over the years, with the aim to strengthen unity among G7 members and like-minded countries to deliberate on and address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Meanwhile, the Presidency says the cooperation between South Africa and Canada has strengthened this year as it relates to G20 and G7.

Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, it notes, enhanced efforts have been undertaken to align objectives and support the agenda of the G7 to that of the G20.

Several engagements have taken place between SA and Canada at various levels, including at Sherpa and ministerial levels.

South Africa is currently the only African country invited to this year’s G7 Summit Outreach Session.

The Presidency said the G7 Summit will provide Ramaphosa with an opportunity to meet heads of state and government of G7 countries, who are also G20 members, and other outreach guest countries.

“The president will use this platform as an opportunity to engage with various leaders on areas of common interest in bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation – including the G20 Presidency ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.”

Ramaphosa’s participation in the G7 Leaders’ Summit presents an opportunity for SA to pursue strategic alignment within the framework of G7-G20 cooperation, where necessary, the Presidency adds.

The president is accompanied by minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola.