Print innovation: The often overlooked driver of business competitiveness

Marc Pillay, CEO, Konica Minolta South Africa.

In an era where digital transformation dominates boardroom discussions, print and document technology rarely makes the headlines. Yet it remains one of the most quietly effective tools in helping businesses enhance productivity, improve security and adapt to the demands of a hybrid workforce.

Modern print infrastructure has evolved well beyond the traditional function of putting toner to paper. Innovation in this space now supports end-to-end workflow efficiency, integrates seamlessly with digital ecosystems and offers remote-friendly capabilities that align with today’s flexible work models. From faster document processing to automated task routing and mobile printing, the value lies in how these tools streamline day-to-day operations and reduce inefficiency.

Security is another critical, yet underestimated, aspect of print technology. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, print environments must be treated as potential entry points for data breaches. Secure print features – such as user authentication, access controls and encrypted data transfer – are now standard requirements rather than optional add-ons. In highly regulated sectors like finance, healthcare and legal services, secure document handling is essential to both compliance and reputation management.

Sustainability is also reshaping the role of print in the workplace. With increasing pressure on businesses to reduce their environmental footprint, energy-efficient devices, policy driven printing and low-emission consumables are becoming the norm. Print manufacturers and their partners are investing heavily in R&D to reduce power consumption and support corporate ESG goals – an area that Konica Minolta South Africa continues to prioritise.

Equally important is the need for solutions that are not only intelligent, but also adaptable. Businesses no longer accept generic, one-size-fits-all print solutions. Whether supporting a growing SME or a distributed enterprise, today’s printing infrastructure must be tailored to the unique workflow, scale and security needs of each organisation. This shift towards custom-fit solutions has given rise to more consultative partnerships between businesses and their technology providers.

Support and service have also become major differentiators. Businesses need more than just a device – they need reliability, uptime and proactive maintenance to avoid costly disruptions. Vendors that offer data-driven support and predictive servicing models are seeing strong uptake, especially among businesses that view print and document solutions as mission-critical rather than ancillary.

Looking ahead, the next wave of print innovation will likely centre on deeper AI integration, predictive analytics and even more seamless cloud-based management. Print is no longer a static function; it’s a dynamic ecosystem that, when optimised, can offer a real competitive edge.

While print may not grab the same attention as AI or automation, its role in driving operational resilience, security and sustainability should not be underestimated. For businesses willing to view print through a more strategic lens, it remains an essential part of a future-ready toolkit.