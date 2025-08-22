Proceed Group proudly sponsors OpenText Summit Africa 2025 for second consecutive year

A trusted SAP Gold Partner and OpenText Partner.

Proceed Group, a trusted SAP Gold Partner and OpenText Partner, is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the OpenText Summit Africa 2025, marking the second year of active partnership in this prestigious event. The summit, known for bringing together industry leaders, innovators and technology experts, will serve as a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and digital transformation.

With a strong track record of helping over 900 global organisations optimise their SAP data management strategies over the past 20 years, Proceed Group has firmly positioned itself as a leader in SAP archiving, system decommissioning and content management for enterprise systems. The group is particularly renowned for helping businesses digitise, centralise, automate workflows and seamlessly connect documents with ERP systems, unlocking new efficiencies and business value.

This year, Proceed Group will once again share the stage with both SAP and OpenText, under the compelling theme of "Knowledge Reimagined". Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions and demonstrations of real-world use cases where SAP and OpenText technologies are being applied to revolutionise how businesses manage and interact with their data and documents.

Mookho Kabi, Region Director (Africa) at Proceed Group, shared her excitement ahead of the summit: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the OpenText Summit Africa for the second year in a row. It’s an incredible opportunity to demonstrate our deep expertise in SAP and OpenText solutions, and to show how our offerings help organisations truly transform their data, processes and documents in today’s digital-first world.”

As businesses across Africa continue to navigate digital transformation, Proceed Group is well-positioned to offer strategic guidance and scalable solutions to support this journey. With a strong local presence and a deep commitment to customer success, the company remains dedicated to empowering organisations with the tools and insights they need to thrive.

For more information on Proceed Group’s participation at OpenText Summit Africa 2025 or to schedule a meeting during the event, visit our stand and our website www.proceedgroup.com.