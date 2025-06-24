PRODATA announces strategic partnership with IRONSCALES to deliver adaptive AI-powered e-mail security to channel partners across Africa

Defend against modern threats with confidence.

PRODATA, which positions itself as a leading value-added IT distributor in Africa, has joined forces with IRONSCALES, which positions itself as the leader in AI-powered e-mail security, to launch a strategic channel partnership that places partner success at the centre of its mission.

This collaboration is designed to provide managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and IT partners across the region with seamless access to IRONSCALES's intelligent, cloud-native e-mail security solutions – equipping them to better protect their customers from advanced phishing attacks.

Benefits to PRODATA partners:

Innovative, best-of-breed protection: IRONSCALES combines adaptive AI with automated threat remediation to deliver market-leading defence against today’s most sophisticated phishing threats – giving partners a truly differentiated solution in an overcrowded e-mail security landscape.

IRONSCALES combines adaptive AI with automated threat remediation to deliver market-leading defence against today’s most sophisticated phishing threats – giving partners a truly differentiated solution in an overcrowded e-mail security landscape. Easy to sell, easy to deploy: Native API integrations with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace ensure fast, frictionless deployment and continuous protection for users in the platforms they rely on most. Flexible licensing and intuitive management make it simple for partners to deliver value quickly.

Native API integrations with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace ensure fast, frictionless deployment and continuous protection for users in the platforms they rely on most. Flexible licensing and intuitive management make it simple for partners to deliver value quickly. Recurring revenue and high margins: Partners gain access to an in-demand, subscription-based solution that scales across customer sizes – from SMEs to enterprise.

Partners gain access to an in-demand, subscription-based solution that scales across customer sizes – from SMEs to enterprise. Integrated security awareness training: Empower customers with built-in phishing simulations and training – no need to bundle multiple vendors.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IRONSCALES, bringing their cutting-edge e-mail security solutions to the African market,” said Jay Bradley, Founder and Managing Director of PRODATA. “This collaboration will empower organisations across the continent to fortify their defences against increasingly sophisticated e-mail threats, safeguarding their digital assets and fostering a more secure business environment.”

“PRODATA’s market reach and partner ecosystem are an ideal match for our channel-first approach,” said Alex Paquette, Chief Revenue Officer of IRONSCALES. “Together, we are making it easier for partners across Africa to deliver smarter and faster e-mail security as well as integrated security awareness training to help their customers stay resilient against evolving threats.”

A partnership built on innovation and resilience

This collaboration highlights PRODATA’s dedication to equipping partners with cutting-edge, best-of-breed cyber security solutions. By teaming up with IRONSCALES, PRODATA is empowering businesses across Africa to defend against modern threats with confidence – enabling secure communication, operational continuity and long-term success in an increasingly complex threat landscape.