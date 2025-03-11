Prodata partners with Redstor to deliver fast, powerful data recovery across Africa

Prodata and Redstor collaborate.

Prodata, a trusted distributor of specialised hardware and software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Redstor, a leading cloud-first data recovery solutions provider. This forward-thinking collaboration will empower businesses across Africa to safeguard their data with speed, reliability and ease.

The partnership marks an exciting opportunity for Prodata to enhance its portfolio with Redstor’s powerful backup and recovery solutions, addressing the demands of IT service providers and SMEs. With over a decade of experience in South Africa and a growing client base in the region, Redstor brings expertise in securing critical data across the Microsoft stack (M365, Azure, Entra ID), Google Workspace and on-premises environments, ensuring businesses can confidently protect and recover their most valuable assets.

"Partnering with Redstor is a significant step forward for Prodata and our customers," said Jay Bradley, Founder and Managing Director of Prodata. "Redstor’s innovative approach to data protection and recovery equips businesses to stay resilient in an age of evolving cyber threats. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for resellers and end-users to protect and recover their critical data with confidence."

Jo Holliday, SVP of Revenue at Redstor, echoed the excitement about the partnership: "We’re thrilled to welcome Prodata as a partner and see this as another milestone in our growth journey. Prodata’s extensive reach and expertise align perfectly with our ambition for further growth across Africa, enabling more businesses to protect and recover their critical data with ease and strengthen their cyber resilience with our cloud-first solutions."

Key benefits for Prodata customers

This partnership brings Redstor’s trusted tools and capabilities to Prodata’s clients, including:

Proactive threat defence: Redstor’s AI-powered malware detection identifies and neutralises risks before they escalate, helping businesses stay one step ahead of cyber threats.

Redstor’s AI-powered malware detection identifies and neutralises risks before they escalate, helping businesses stay one step ahead of cyber threats. Comprehensive coverage: This collaboration ensures advanced, cloud-first data protection for modern and traditional IT environments alike. Whether it’s safeguarding Microsoft M365 and Azure data, Google Workspace assets or critical on-premises infrastructure, Redstor’s solutions are designed to deliver unmatched resilience.

This collaboration ensures advanced, cloud-first data protection for modern and traditional IT environments alike. Whether it’s safeguarding Microsoft M365 and Azure data, Google Workspace assets or critical on-premises infrastructure, Redstor’s solutions are designed to deliver unmatched resilience. Centralised management: Clients can simplify data protection with an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform that requires no hardware. Set-up takes under a minute, reducing costs and streamlining operations.

Clients can simplify data protection with an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform that requires no hardware. Set-up takes under a minute, reducing costs and streamlining operations. Instant recovery: Redstor’s InstantData technology restores files and databases in seconds, allowing users to access critical systems immediately without waiting for a full recovery to complete.

A partnership built on innovation and impact

This collaboration underscores Prodata’s commitment to delivering IT solutions that are not only powerful but also reliable and scalable. By joining forces with Redstor, Prodata is enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive, no matter the challenges they face.