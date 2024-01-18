Productivity now portable with Dell 14 Portable Monitor now available from DCC Technologies

Dell 14 Portable Monitor.

For those for whom portability is the key to productivity, the Dell 14 Portable Monitor is now available from official Dell distributor, DCC Technologies. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor (P1424H) can be seen as the ultimate notebook companion, able to go anywhere a notebook can.

And when it comes to portability, there are two strong benefits the Dell 14 has going for it. Firstly, the weight of this 14-inch monitor, which pulls the scales at a mere 0.64kg – far less than a notebook. It’s also slim, with a depth of 14.30mm, which means it can be easily packed into a notebook bag, safe inside an included protective sleeve.

Secondly, there’s no need to pack a power supply; the Dell 14 can be charged directly from a notebook via the provided USB Type-C cable (C to C), which transmits both power and video. Thanks to two USB Type-C ports (both supporting Alt mode DP 1.2 and PD function) on either side of the Dell 14, the monitor set-up can be matched to whichever side of a notebook it works best.

Dell 14 Portable Monitor (back).

Furthermore, the Dell 14’s display is designed to align with a notebook display when placed on a table. The continuous tilt stand can also tilt from 10 to 90 degrees, allowing it to match the angle of a notebook’s screen for a more ergonomic working environment.

When it comes to the specs of the display, the Dell 14 Portable Monitor certainly delivers the goods. Its anti-glare 14-inch FHD panel (1 920Hz x 1 080Hz at 60Hz) with In-Plane Switching technology provides wide viewing angles that makes it perfect not only for a variety of office environments, but also for collaboration around the boardroom table.

Featuring LED backlight technology, the monitor includes ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions to optimise eye comfort during extended periods of work. And with Dell Display Manager, users can effortlessly tile multiple applications across one or more screens with pre-set window partitions to further help with multitasking.

Dell 14 Portable Monitor.

George Lodewick, Dell Desktop and Notebook Specialist at DCC Technologies, believes the Dell 14 Portable Monitor is a boon for those looking for improved productivity in and outside of the office. “One cannot doubt the benefits of a second monitor, and now with the Dell 14 Portable Monitor, you can easily take it with you. The Dell 14’s set-up is so convenient, with no charger needed because it’s powered off your notebook. Its weight makes it highly portable and the way the Dell 14 Portable Monitor can be angled correctly alongside a notebook makes for a highly ergonomic working experience,” he notes.