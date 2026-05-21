Professor Stella Bvuma: Don’t be afraid to carve your own path

Professor Stella Bvuma, director of the School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems at the University of Johannesburg, won the 2026 Wired4Women Trailblazing Career in ICT Award.

Professor Stella Bvuma, director of the School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems at the University of Johannesburg, has broken new ground throughout her career. She was the first Black female head of department at the university. But her work is grounded in a belief that academia must extend beyond the classroom and into real-world impact.

“Whether through innovative projects that solve local challenges or my commitment to mentoring young women in tech and business, I have always focused on creating tangible, scalable change rather than just chasing metrics. I never limit my expertise within the bricks and mortar of academia – my work is loud both in and outside the walls of my office.”

Prof Bvuma was recently honoured with the Wired4Women Trailblazing Career in ICT Award, which recognises women in the South African technology sector who have consistently delivered impact, influenced their peers and contributed meaningfully beyond their organisations.

Commenting on her win, Bvuma spoke of her drive to bridge the gap between technology and real-world impact in SA, specifically through SME training in township and rural areas. She has trained over 500 small business owners – the majority of them women – on how to use technology to participate in the digital economy.

"This award isn’t just mine; it belongs to every woman who has supported me, challenged me and worked alongside me, and every woman I have watched closely or from a distance – I salute you." she says. "To my students and every woman out there: just keep showing up, keep building and don’t be afraid to carve your own path. The world needs your unique contribution. Be kinder and gentler to yourself too."

Women supporting women

The Wired4Women Trailblazing Career in ICT Award, sponsored by Vodacom Business, recognises sustained excellence and leadership in technology. It celebrates women who have consistently delivered positive impact, influenced their peers and contributed meaningfully beyond their organisations.

Prof Bvuma’s fellow finalists were Prof Elmarie Biermann, director and founder of the Cyber Security Institute; Portia Matsena, divisional executive for hyper automation at Nedbank; and Dr Sylvia Sathekge, CIO at the National Health Laboratory Service.

“Being shortlisted alongside such accomplished women already felt like a win. The entire awards evening was uplifting – it wasn’t just about individual recognition, but about showcasing the power of women supporting women. I left feeling energised, deeply grateful and hopeful for the future of women in tech.”

The Wired4Women Awards aim to advance gender inclusion and inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.

To reach and positively impact more women, expanding storytelling is key, says Bvuma. “Share more relatable, behind-the-scenes journeys – not just the successes, but the setbacks and how we overcame them. Practical resources like skills workshops, mentorship matching and partnerships with universities and corporates across Africa would also make a huge difference. Visibility matters. When young women see people who look like them succeeding in male-dominated spaces, it plants the belief that they can too.”

Wired4Women Awards

Presented by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as lead sponsor, the Wired4Women Awards recognise women across SA’s technology sector – from emerging talent to industry leaders – and celebrate their contribution to business and society. The 2026 winners were announced at a recent gala event in Johannesburg.

The inaugural Trailblazing Career Award was presented in 2024 to Lillian Barnard, then president of Microsoft Africa and now chief of enterprise partners at Microsoft Middle East and Africa. The 2025 recipient was Unathi Mtya, then group chief information and digital officer at African Bank.