Projectized thinking: Turning potential into opportunity in SA’s digital economy

Cohort of 15 being inducted at Absa regional office in Durban, with Absa and Projectized Management staff.

South Africa does not have a talent problem, it has an opportunity gap. With youth unemployment sitting at over 40%, the challenge is not a lack of ambition or capability, but a lack of access to meaningful opportunities that translate skills into real economic participation. Across the country, particularly in rural communities, there are young people ready to contribute to the digital economy. What is often missing, however, is access to real work environments where those skills can be applied, tested and refined. This is where Projectized Management is beginning to make a meaningful impact.

At its core, Projectized Management shifts the focus from learning to doing. Instead of positioning individuals as students, it places them in structured, outcomes-driven environments where they are expected to contribute. These environments mirror the realities of the modern workplace, where success is defined not by what you know, but by what you can deliver. In a world increasingly shaped by execution, this distinction is critical.

Traditional skills development models have long focused on training and certification, but these alone are no longer enough. Without practical exposure and real business context, many individuals struggle to translate knowledge into capability. This challenge is particularly evident among young professionals who have completed programmes but lack the experience needed to enter the workforce with confidence.

Managing director Nokuthula Nokky Ndlovu with some interns.

A project-based approach offers a different path. Initiatives such as the Salesforce Rural Digital & Skills Practitioner Programme, delivered through a partnership between Absa and Projectized Management, are designed to immerse participants in real-world scenarios. At the programme’s recent induction, the tone was clear: this is not a traditional training programme but a platform for real participation. As highlighted during the kick-off: “This programme is about giving young people access to opportunity, not just knowledge – it’s about preparing them to step into the world of work with confidence and experience,” a sentiment echoed by Nokky Ndlovu, Managing Director of Projectized Management, during the opening.

A key component of this programme is exposure to Salesforce, one of the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. Salesforce certifications are increasingly in demand across industries, as organisations look for professionals who can manage customer data, automate processes and support digital transformation initiatives. By equipping participants with these in-demand skills, the programme aligns directly with current workplace needs, improving employability and opening pathways into high-growth sectors.

What stands out in these environments is not only the development of technical ability, but the growth in confidence and perspective. When individuals are trusted with responsibility and exposed to real business challenges, the shift is tangible. They move from uncertainty to capability, from observation to participation. This kind of transformation cannot be replicated in purely theoretical settings.

South Africa’s broader digital transformation journey depends on this shift. While organisations continue to invest in technology, the success of these investments ultimately depends on people who can implement and manage them effectively. Projectized Management addresses this need by developing individuals who understand how to operate within constraints, collaborate with others and deliver against defined outcomes.

As the demand for digital skills continues to rise, there is a growing need to rethink how those skills are developed. The focus must move beyond education in the traditional sense and towards creating pathways that enable real participation in the economy. Among various other programmes and initiatives, Projectized Management offers a practical and scalable way to achieve this by aligning learning with execution.

Ultimately, the future of South Africa’s digital economy will not be shaped by qualifications alone, but by the ability to turn potential into performance. By embedding individuals in environments where they are expected to deliver, projectized thinking provides a bridge between talent and opportunity – and in doing so, contributes meaningfully to addressing one of the country’s most pressing challenges: unemployment.