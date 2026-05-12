Prosus signals strong FY26 ahead of June results

Naspers and Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi. (Supplied)

Naspers unit Prosus will release its FY26 financial results in June, with CEO Fabricio Bloisi signalling a strong underlying performance and improved profitability across its ecosystem businesses.

In an update to shareholders, Bloisi points out FY26’s performance is a reference point for the group’s financial trajectory, with profitability now broad-based across its portfolio and cash generation improving outside of its Tencent stake.

“You will see it was a very strong year for Prosus. I am proud to share that we hit the ambitious guidance of +$7.3 billion in revenue and +$1.1 billion in e-commerce adjusted EBITDA (excluding JET and La Centrale). All of our ecosystems are now profitable and our free cash flow, excluding Tencent, continues to grow.”

Prosus is a global consumer internet and technology investment group headquartered in Amsterdam. The company was spun out of South African media and investment group Naspers in 2019 as part of a long-running effort to unlock value from its international internet assets . Despite the separation, Naspers remains a major shareholder in Prosus.

iFood is performing well and has delivered its FY26 targets in a highly-competitive market. OLX continues to perform, with strong revenue growth, expanding margins and hitting its EBITDA targets of more than $450 million for FY26, Bloisi notes.

JET (Just Eat Takeaway.com) is now operating at a higher level of execution, while overall order volumes declined 7% year-on-year. FY27 will be a year of investment and continuous operational improvement, with JET targeting +$3.6 billion in revenue and +$100 million in EBITDA by the end of the year, he adds.

FY27 is execution year

With FY26 expected to close on a strong note, Prosus is shifting its focus to FY27, which Bloisi has described as a year centred on delivery rather than planning or restructuring.

The company is now prioritising execution across its operating businesses, particularly in areas tied to artificial intelligence (AI), platform expansion and ecosystem integration.

“FY27 is a year of execution, both on operations and on delivering innovation – we expect to position Prosus as a global tech company poised to ride the next growth curve of technology and we expect to have significant progress to share over the coming year.”

The firm aims to convert recent strategic and technological investments into measurable operating outcomes, rather than introducing new structural changes.

A central theme in the FY27 outlook is the scaling of Prosus’s AI capabilities across its platforms. The group continues to deploy its large commerce model, which improves recommendations and personalisation across multiple markets and businesses.

“Prosus operates as a tech-driven company, consistently using tech as a source of competitive advantage. We use 5 000 AI agents daily with ~4 million tasks completed monthly, delivering a 1 000+ FTE impact across our ecosystem,” notes Bloisi.

The rollout of agent-based systems is also extending to external partners, including restaurants, merchants and service providers within Prosus ecosystems, with early deployments showing measurable efficiency and engagement gains, he says.

“While FY26 established a profitability baseline, FY27 is expected to involve increased investment activity across key markets, particularly where competition is intensifying.”