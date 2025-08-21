Prosus ups the ante on AI agent deployment

Prosus and Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus doubled the number of artificial intelligence (AI) agents working alongside its employees in July, underscoring the company’s push to embed AI at the core of its operations.

This update came from CEO Fabricio Bloisi in a letter to shareholders following the group’s annual general meeting (AGM), which also covered its first-quarter performance.

Prosus, listed on both the JSE and Euronext Amsterdam, is one of the world’s largest technology investors, with a portfolio spanning consumer internet and e-commerce platforms across multiple regions.

“At Prosus, we are building a culture where decisions are made quickly and our team is encouraged to take risks and innovate,” Bloisi wrote.

“We also remain disciplined – we have realised $780 million in the last four months, and I expect to have more through the remainder of the year. We continue to lead the discussion on AI and innovation by launching the AI House Amsterdam and publishing two reports: The State of AI in The Netherlands and The Rise of the Agentic Workforce.

“We are experiencing the benefits of AI agents first hand at Prosus, with the number of AI agents working with our employees doubling in July.”

An AI agent is a software system capable of perceiving its environment, making decisions and taking actions to achieve goals –often autonomously or semi-autonomously.

The technology is gaining rapid traction, and according to Precedence Research, the global AI agents market, valued at $5.43 billion in 2024, is expected to grow from $7.92 billion in 2025, to nearly $236 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 45.82%.

This acceleration is being driven by enterprises prioritising automation and efficiency across large-scale industries.

Bloisi, who marked his first 100 days as CEO of both Naspers and Prosus last year, made AI deployment central to his leadership strategy.

That focus is now reflected in Prosus’s Q1 results, where the company reported adjusted EBITDA (aEBITDA) growth of 54% year-on-year, at the top end of its guidance, alongside 15% revenue growth.

It also pressed ahead with portfolio optimisation. “We realised $780 million of asset sales in the last four months, showing our commitment to disciplined capital allocation,” Bloisi noted.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, he said the Just Eat Takeaway (JET) acquisition secured approval in just five-and-a-half months, significantly ahead of market expectations.

With JET included in the second half of FY2026, Prosus expects revenue between $9.4 billion and $9.6 billion, and aEBITDA between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion.

Integration of the Latin American travel platform Despegar has already begun, he added. “I’m thrilled that our Despegar and Just Eat Takeaway acquisitions have been approved. Securing European Commission approval for JET in under six months is a remarkable achievement. We intend to reaccelerate growth and fully embed JET into our European ecosystem.”

Prosus’s largest holding, Tencent, also continued to deliver. In the second quarter of 2025, Tencent reported 15% revenue growth, 22% gross profit growth and 18% operating profit growth – all beating consensus forecasts. “This shows why we remain such committed shareholders,” Bloisi added.

Market recognition followed these achievements, said the CEO. Prosus stock traded at all-time highs of around €53 in July and August, with the discount to its net asset value narrowing by seven percentage points over the past 12 months, creating $13 billion in value for shareholders.

“Our strategy has driven share price growth to all-time highs and a discount reduction of 7% over the last 12 months. We are building something truly special at Prosus and I am very excited about what lies ahead,” Bloisi concluded.