Protect what matters: Comprehensive AVG, Avast cyber security solutions with Avert ITD

Avert ITD

Offer your clients the best in anti-virus software and cyber security when you partner with acclaimed distributor Avert ITD as a reseller of trusted AVG and Avast products. These premium solutions provide top-tier protection for homes and businesses, giving your clients complete peace of mind with cutting-edge defence for data, devices, networks and software.

In today’s digital world, cyber security is essential. From individual users to businesses of all sizes, safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring secure online interactions is critical. AVG Technologies and Avast, both part of Gen – a global leader in digital safety – offer a wide range of solutions built to protect against malware, phishing, data breaches and more.

In Africa, Avert ITD is the authorised distributor for AVG and Avast, delivering local expertise and tailored support to match the unique needs of the African market.

AVG for home users: Safeguarding personal data

With the rapid growth of online activity, AVG offers tailored solutions for home users who need strong yet easy-to-use protection. AVG AntiVirus Pro provides essential protection with advanced tools like ransomware defence, privacy features such as a file shredder and webcam shield, and a built-in firewall to protect against unauthorised access.

For more robust digital protection, AVG Internet Security adds layers of defence with comprehensive malware detection, secure online banking and shopping tools, and identity protection to keep personal information and login credentials safe.

For the ultimate all-in-one solution, AVG Ultimate combines internet security with TuneUp and secure VPN. This bundle protects users across multiple devices, enhances performance by cleaning up junk files and fixing registry issues, and ensures secure online browsing through encrypted connections.

Avast for home users: Deep defence with global reach

Avast provides reliable, real-time protection for individuals and families across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS platforms. Its seven-layer protection model defends not only your data but also your communications, technology, people and overall digital environment. Avast's solutions are fully cloud-based, enabling automatic updates and seamless management from a central hub – perfect for today’s mobile, connected households.

With over 435 million users globally and protection against over 1.5 billion threats monthly, Avast is trusted for delivering advanced protection at an accessible price point. It’s an ideal solution for home users who want top-notch security without complicated set-up.

AVG for businesses: Scalable, professional-grade security

Small and medium-sized businesses are prime targets for cyber attacks, making AVG’s business products an essential line of defence. AVG Business AntiVirus protects endpoints like desktops, laptops and servers with real-time threat detection, web filtering to block harmful sites and advanced ransomware protection to prevent data hijacking.

For more centralised control, AVG Managed Endpoint Protection offers powerful features like real-time monitoring, malware protection, firewall defence and data loss prevention – all managed from a single console. It also simplifies compliance with regulatory requirements and provides audit-ready reports. Whether your business is growing or needs a reliable foundation for security, AVG offers scalable, professional solutions that are easy to deploy and manage.

Avast for businesses: Enterprise-level protection made simple

Avast's business solutions are designed for the modern workplace, providing powerful protection across all devices with minimal IT overhead. The range includes Essential, Premium and Ultimate Business Security, along with Business Antivirus Pro and Pro Plus, which deliver advanced threat detection, sandbox testing, patch management and firewall controls – all accessible from a cloud-based platform.

Avast Business solutions protect every layer of a company’s digital infrastructure, from data and devices to people and processes. Whether you’re protecting a small office or managing multiple branches, Avast ensures consistent, centralised and scalable security.

Cloud-managed anti-virus: Centralised control for modern businesses

Both AVG and Avast offer cloud-managed anti-virus systems that make it easier to protect multiple endpoints. The Cloud Management Console allows you to remotely configure security settings, deploy updates in real-time and monitor threats from one intuitive dashboard. These systems scale as your business grows, helping you stay secure without the need for a large IT team. With Avert ITD's local expertise, implementation is fast and support is always within reach.

Avast Web Control: Next-level browsing safety

Included in Avast's Premium and Ultimate Business Security plans, Web Control is a powerful web content filtering feature. It helps businesses block access to malicious or inappropriate websites, enforces compliance with company policies and optimises network bandwidth by limiting unnecessary traffic. Web Control also helps reduce legal risk by preventing visits to illegal or non-compliant content. With customisable policies, alerts and detailed reports, businesses gain greater visibility and control over their internet usage.

Join Avert ITD's upcoming webinars: Discover the power of AVG and Avast

Stay informed and empowered by attending one of Avert ITD's upcoming webinars on AVG and Avast solutions. Learn how to better serve your clients and grow your business with the latest in cyber security.

Webinar dates and registration links:

24 April 2025:

Register Here

8 May 2025:

Register Here

15 May 2025:

Register Here

22 May 2025:

Register Here

29 May 2025:

Register Here

5 June 2025:

Register Here

12 June 2025:

Register Here

19 June 2025:

Register Here

26 June 2025:

Register Here

$2 sales bonus for resellers – limited-time promo

From 1 April to 30 June 2025, Avert ITD is offering a $2 ex GST bonus per seat on all new Avast and AVG Business Products sold.

Your account will be credited monthly throughout the promotional period, and you’ll receive a comprehensive statement at the end showing your total earnings.

These credits can be redeemed for future purchases – making this the perfect opportunity to boost both your margins and your client offering.

Terms and conditions

Promotion period: 1 April – 30 June 2025

Offer valid on Avast and AVG New Business Products only.

Your account will be credited $2 per seat purchased on Avast and AVG New Business Products during the promotion period.

Credits will be processed monthly, with a statement reflecting your total credit issued each month.

Credits can be redeemed for any future purchases.

Partner with Avert ITD: Secure more than just sales

Avert ITD is your trusted cyber security partner, delivering powerful AVG and Avast solutions supported by decades of experience and in-depth local knowledge.

Avert ITD offers flexible pricing, scalable security tools and personalised support from cyber security experts based right here in Africa. The company's real-time WhatsApp and live chat services make communication easy, and its reseller programme includes education and training to help your business succeed.

Contact Avert ITD today

Join the Avert ITD reseller network and elevate your cyber security portfolio.

Johannesburg: +27(0)10-007-4430

Cape Town: +27(0)21-007-2655

E-mail: sales@avertitd.com

WhatsApp: Instant messaging available

LinkedIn: [Follow Avert ITD](https://www.linkedin.com)