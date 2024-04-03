Protect your organisation’s data, enjoy enterprise-grade features

Adobe VIP Enterprise Licensing is a game-changer.

For many organisations, Adobe VIP Enterprise Licensing has been a game-changer in the way it brings increased productivity and collaboration. For this reason, Adobe's offerings have become a cornerstone for creative and professional work environments.

For any medium-sized business, there's a plan that goes beyond a Teams version – with the Adobe Acrobat Pro Enterprise edition, you can do your best work all with added security.

You might think: “My business does not yet need enterprise-grade tools.” We’re here to tell you that you can get all the benefits of an enterprise solution for less than you think.

What is the difference between Adobe Acrobat Pro for Teams and Enterprise?

As far as the ideal user group goes, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Acrobat Pro for Teams are designed for smaller workgroups and small businesses and departments, allowing users to create Adobe IDs and manage licences more flexibly.

On the other hand, Adobe VIP Enterprise Licensing is tailored for medium to large user bases with complex user management needs, offering enterprise IDs and federated IDs managed by the organisation.

Understanding the appeal of Teams plans

For the majority of Adobe customers, the allure of Teams plans lies in its affordability. An estimated 90% of users opt for this route, drawn by its cost-effectiveness. However, a closer examination reveals that by investing merely 8% more in VIP Enterprise, organisations can unlock significant additional benefits, particularly in security and administrative ease. The benefits exceed the relatively small additional cost.

The benefits of Enterprise plans

VIP Enterprise Licensing is not just a step up in licensing, it represents a quantum leap towards enhanced efficiency and security. Some of the major benefits of upgrading to VIP Enterprise include:

Azure AD integration

For a start, this option offers more manageability and additional features in your admin console. The Enterprise edition allows enterprise users to enable single sign-on (SSO) for user authentication. Users do not need to authenticate their licences using their Adobe IDs and are authenticated by Windows at login. This feature alone propels the VIP Enterprise feature offering into a realm of convenience and security that's hard to overlook.

SSO is helpful as it allows users to access multiple applications and services with a single authentication, saving time and effort by eliminating the need to remember and type different passwords for each application. It is also highly secure.

Azure Sync is also an excellent benefit since it enables large organisations to automatically synchronise their Microsoft users into the Adobe Admin Consol, streamlining the user management process significantly.

Enhanced asset management

An important benefit of VIP Enterprise Licensing lies in asset management. Unlike Teams, where assets remain accessible to the licence holder even after departure from an organisation, Enterprise ensures organisational control over assets, providing clarity and security in asset management.

Admins are often busy people, and with the Teams plan, managing departing user access must be done manually, but with Enterprise, asset management can be performed safely and seamlessly.

Enterprise-grade support

With VIP Enterprise Licensing, users get access to priority support at the highest level. Enterprise-grade support is a game-changer, offering priority support that ensures users can get help within two hours of raising a ticket, with resolutions often delivered the same day. This level of support is unparalleled and underscores Adobe's commitment to its Enterprise customers. It could be the difference between delivering on a big project or tender before the deadline.

Enterprise admin roles

This feature enables the organisation to nominate different admin roles to restrict or limit access where necessary. Organisations can designate varied admin roles to fine-tune access and control, enhancing internal security and operational efficiency.

Moreover, the ability to configure cloud storage permissions is crucial, especially for government departments and large enterprises with stringent cloud storage regulations. Under VIP Enterprise, admins can completely configure how users store assets in the cloud.

Why make the switch?

The transition from Teams to VIP Enterprise is a strategic enhancement that offers more manageability and additional features. From seamless integration with Azure Active Directory to comprehensive admin control and priority support, the benefits are substantial.

The VIP Enterprise edition also introduces significant integrations and features like user sync tools and dedicated onboarding teams. Here’s a detailed list:

Unlimited expert sessions for IT support and/or end-user training.

Enterprise learn and support, which is crucial to learn all the varied features of the Adobe product family.

Feature upgrades and security updates for DC (released quarterly).

User sync tool to help automate provisioning and de-provisioning in sync with your AD.

Dedicated onboarding team.

Multiple admin roles that enable decentralised licence allocation.

Microsoft SharePoint integration.

The bottom line

In the face of Adobe's powerful licensing options, VIP Enterprise Licensing is as a compelling choice for workgroups or organisations looking to enhance their operational efficiency, security and administrative control.

While Teams plans may be slightly more affordable, the long-term benefits and strategic advantages of VIP Enterprise make it an investment worth making. By understanding the nuanced benefits of VIP Enterprise, IT administrators can propel their organisations towards a more secure, efficient and manageable digital environment.

For further information or an obligation-free product demonstration, please contact Bishen Gosai | Adobe Sign Specialist on (082) 847 8733 or e-mail bishen@learningcurve.co.za.