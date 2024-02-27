Protecting digital currency: Navigating data security compliance in 2024

CRM companies must conduct regular security audits and assessments.

CRM systems store vast amounts of sensitive client data, including contact information, purchase history, preferences and sometimes even financial details. This information is invaluable to businesses, ensuring that they understand their clients can deliver personalised services and be able to report an overall positive customer experience. However, if this data falls into the wrong hands due to security breaches – such as so-called ‘hacking’ – it can lead to severe consequences such as identity theft, financial fraud and loss of customers’ trust.

“One of the most notable transformations in data privacy regulations pertains to the heightened emphasis on data protection,” says Mark Annett, Camsoft Solutions Head of CRM Sales and Consulting: “Stricter requirements now demand exclusive responsibility from data holders and expanded rights for data subjects. In this era – where digital data is universally pervasive – the definition of what qualifies as precious or ‘high-value’ data has broadened. Consequently, commercial products for data security enhancement have proliferated, prompting organisations to enhance their security measures to combat potential vulnerabilities.”

Cross-border compliance

Amid these changes, compliance with regulations like GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and POPIA (Protection of Personal Information Act) have become pivotal for modern companies managing digital currency and customer data. Furthermore, with the economy becoming increasingly global, the scope of data governance extends across borders, necessitating a more diligent approach towards compliance. Companies are now tasked with the arduous responsibility of ensuring data security officers oversee the implementation of robust security processes and practices for global implementation.

“It’s a two-way street,” says Annett. “CRM companies should ensure that their platforms comply with relevant data protection regulations, such as GDPR, POPIA, CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Accountability and Portability Act), depending on the industry and geographic location of their clients. It is also advisable for CRM companies to offer clients the tools required to protect their data while using the platform – including robust access controls and permission settings – as well as training and awareness programmes to educate their staff about best practices for data security and privacy.”

CRM companies must conduct regular security audits and assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses within their systems. By proactively monitoring for security threats and vulnerabilities, CRM providers can address issues promptly and implement necessary patches and updates to enhance system security.

By adhering to these recommended measures and continuously evolving security strategies, CRM organisations can instil confidence in their clients, while maintaining robust regulatory compliance.

More than a feature

Staying ahead of evolving data privacy regulations requires a multifaceted approach encompassing adherence to standards, the appointment of data compliance officers and the implementation of best practices. Fostering a culture of awareness and education among employees and clients alike serves as a crucial defence mechanism against potential breaches.

“Data security is not just a feature – it is a mindset. Your CRM provider should be your partner in ensuring that every interaction and transaction is conducted according to the highest standards of security and integrity," underscores Annett.

Safeguarding digital client data in 2024 necessitates a proactive and holistic approach towards data security compliance. By embracing evolving regulations, leveraging encryption practices and staying vigilant against emerging threats, CRM organisations can play a powerful part in keeping their clients’ (and their clients’ clients) digital data safe.