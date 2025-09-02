Proven performance in Africa’s harshest connectivity environments

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

When it comes to connectivity, Africa is not a forgiving environment. Networks must survive searing heat, seasonal floods, long distances, dense urban interference and power constraints. They must deliver not just on day one, but year after year, often in places where downtime can be a direct threat to livelihoods and productivity.

In this context, the technologies that matter most are not always the newest or the flashiest. They are the ones with a proven record of working where others fail. This is why, at Duxbury, we have consistently seen the value of Cambium Networks’ Point-to-Point (PTP) solutions in South Africa and across the continent.

Why proven is invaluable

There is a temptation in the ICT industry to equate progress with whatever arrives on the market last. But in connectivity, “new” is not the same as “better”. Many solutions promise performance on paper, only to underdeliver once exposed to dust, distance or dense interference.

Cambium’s PTP technology stands out because it has been tested in the most demanding conditions, from mining operations in the Kalahari to rural schools hundreds of kilometres from fibre to noisy metropolitan environments where every rooftop seems to host a competing signal. The performance metrics in these environments speak louder than any brochure.

For enterprises, service providers and government departments tasked with connecting critical sites, that level of reliability is mission-critical.

Handling interference where it matters most

South Africa’s connectivity story is shaped by congestion. In urban centres like Johannesburg and Cape Town, demand for spectrum is intense. WiFi and microwave links often compete in crowded frequencies, which can degrade performance.

Cambium’s PTP portfolio has been engineered with sophisticated interference mitigation techniques. By dynamically adjusting to changing conditions and filtering out noise, these systems deliver consistent throughput even in dense RF environments. This capability has been proven in deployments where competing technologies struggled to maintain stability.

For businesses running CCTV backhaul, financial services infrastructure or public safety networks, the ability to guarantee uptime in crowded airspace is a significant advantage.

Long-range performance for rural and industrial sites

If urban congestion is one challenge, rural distance is another. Fibre remains costly to trench in remote areas, and even mobile coverage is patchy outside major towns. Yet the demand for high-capacity connectivity is growing everywhere, from agricultural operations deploying IOT devices to renewable energy plants that require real-time monitoring.

Cambium’s long-range PTP radios are designed specifically for this. They can bridge tens of kilometres while still maintaining fibre-like throughput. For mines, farms and municipalities, that means connectivity projects that would otherwise be economically impossible can now become sustainable.

This has a direct impact on South Africa’s development. Every time a rural school gains internet access or a clinic can connect securely to a hospital network, the digital divide narrows. Proven long-distance wireless becomes a developmental tool.

Resilience under African conditions

Any technology deployed in Africa must contend with harsh realities: extreme temperatures, dust, unreliable power and limited access to on-site technical support. Cambium’s radios are built with this in mind. Their ruggedised hardware and intelligent management tools reduce the risk of failure and make remote monitoring possible.

For South African enterprises, this resilience translates into lower operational costs. Every avoided truck roll to a remote site saves not only fuel and labour but also time.

The Duxbury difference

Technology alone, however, is never enough. Deploying the right solution for the right environment requires experience. This is where Duxbury adds value for its partners.

With decades of expertise in wireless networking, the Duxbury team works with resellers, systems integrators and service providers to match Cambium’s proven PTP technology to the specific conditions of each deployment. Whether it is a bank branch in a high-rise district, a logistics hub on the periphery of a city or a rural community centre, Duxbury ensures the link is designed, installed and supported for the long haul.

By aligning solutions with the realities on the ground, Duxbury helps its partners avoid costly mismatches and builds trust with their clients.

Looking ahead

South Africa’s digital future depends on connecting the unconnected, securing critical infrastructure and enabling businesses to operate without interruption. Fibre will continue to play an important role, but it cannot reach everywhere. Where it cannot, proven wireless backhaul is essential.

Duxbury believes Cambium’s PTP solutions represent the kind of technology the country needs more of. In a market where failure is expensive and downtime is unacceptable, performance that has been tested and proven matters more than ever.