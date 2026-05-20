Public Protector Gcaleka to address African Governance Forum as internal audit leaders converge in Cape Town

The conference is held under the theme “Sikelel’ iAfrika: One IIA, One Africa, One Voice”, reflecting AFIIA’s role as a unified continental voice for internal audit.

The evolving role of governance, ethical leadership and internal audit in strengthening accountability across Africa will come under the spotlight at the 12th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA) Conference. The event takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 25 to 29 May 2026.

Hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA South Africa) on behalf of AFIIA, the event will bring together internal audit leaders, chief audit executives, board and audit committee members, alongside governance, risk and compliance professionals, executives, regulators and oversight stakeholders from across the continent.

The opening day of the AFIIA Governance Forum on 25 May 2026 is expected to be one of the week’s most significant moments, with Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, the Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa, delivering the keynote address. As the constitutional institution mandated to investigate maladministration and uphold ethical conduct within public institutions, the Public Protector occupies a central place in Africa’s accountability architecture. Against this backdrop, Advocate Gcaleka’s participation signals the forum’s relevance to the continent’s pressing governance and accountability challenges. The same day will also feature a dedicated session on “King V: Advancing Ethical & Effective Leadership Across Africa”, led by independent governance and audit advisor Anton van Wyk.

IIA South Africa CEO Arlene-Lynn Volmink says the timing of the forum reflects the growing urgency of strengthening accountability, ethical leadership and institutional resilience across the continent. “Africa does not lack governance ambition. Instead, the real question is whether organisations have the oversight, discipline and internal capability to turn governance principles into better decisions, stronger controls and accountable leadership,” says Volmink. “Internal audit has a critical role to play in this, particularly as boards and public institutions face growing pressure to prove that governance frameworks are working in practice.”

The Governance Forum, which runs from 25 to 26 May, will explore governance as a driver of performance, resilience and ethical leadership. Sessions will address integrity and anti-corruption, emerging risks and disruption, audit committee oversight, organisational resilience and the move from traditional assurance towards governance insight and value creation.

The wider AFIIA programme includes the 4th AFIIA University, from 25 to 26 May 2026, which will support internal audit professionals, governance practitioners, academics and students with practical expertise and learning on audit quality, data analytics, AI, business resilience, cyber security, third-party risk and ethical culture.

The 12th AFIIA Conference, running from 27 to 29 May 2026, will broaden the conversation to include ESG transformation, technology and data-driven auditing, internal audit strategy, internal audit function effectiveness and the profession’s contribution to sustainable value creation across Africa.

The conference is held under the theme “Sikelel’ iAfrika: One IIA, One Africa, One Voice”, reflecting AFIIA’s role as a unified continental voice for internal audit.

Registration is open at: https://www.iiasa.org.za/link.asp?ymlink=648257742

For more information on the AFIIA Conference programme: