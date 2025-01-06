Pure Storage introduces new GenAI Pod to accelerate AI innovation

The GenAI validated designs expand on the Pure Storage AI solution portfolio.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced the expansion of its AI solutions with the new Pure Storage GenAI Pod, a full-stack solution providing turnkey designs built on the Pure Storage platform. Organisations can use the Pure Storage GenAI Pod to accelerate AI-powered innovation and reduce the time, cost and specialty technical skills required to deploy generative AI (GenAI) projects. As part of today’s news, Pure Storage also announced the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, accelerating enterprise AI deployments with ethernet compatibility.

Innovative turnkey, full-stack validated designs for automated deployment of GenAI initiatives

Companies today face significant challenges deploying GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in private clouds. This includes navigating the complexity of deploying hardware, software, foundational models and development tools that power GenAI workloads in a timely and cost-effective manner. At the same time, they need a single, unified storage platform to address all of their storage needs, including the most critical challenges and opportunities posed by AI.

The Pure Storage GenAI Pod, built on the Pure Storage platform, includes new validated designs that enable turnkey solutions for GenAI use cases that help organisations solve many of these challenges. Unlike most other full-stack solutions, the Pure Storage GenAI Pod enables organisations to accelerate AI initiatives with one-click deployments and streamlined Day 2 operations for vector databases and foundation models. With the integration of Portworx, these services provide automated deployments of NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, as well as the Milvus vector database, while further simplifying Day 2 operations.

The initial industry applications for these validated designs include drug discovery, trade research and investment analysis, and RAG with agentic frameworks for semantic search, knowledge management and chatbots.

Pure Storage’s full-stack solution includes hardware, software, foundational models and professional services from leading industry AI vendors. For this initial set of validated designs, Pure Storage has partnered with Arista, Cisco, KX, Meta, NVIDIA, Red Hat, SuperMicro and WWT. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod is expected to be generally available in the first half of 2025.

Pure Storage FlashBlade//S500 now certified with NVIDIA DGX SuperPod

Enterprises deploying large-scale AI are challenged with complex architecture design and meeting performance, power and space requirements. To address these challenges, Pure Storage has announced the certification of ethernet-based FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This certified offering gives customers the confidence they need to accelerate high-end enterprise AI training with a high-performance storage platform that is flexible, reliable, space and energy-efficient, as well as future-proof to growing AI needs.

The new GenAI validated designs, along with FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, expand on the Pure Storage AI solution portfolio, including AIRI with NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, validated NVIDIA OVX servers and FlashStack for AI with Cisco. With this announcement, Pure Storage continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions spanning customers that are just starting their AI journey to those that have large-scale, high-compute and data-intensive needs.

Executive insight:

“The pace of innovation is compelling enterprise customers to leverage AI across their business, but customers are held back by the fundamental challenge of siloed data platforms and complex-to-deploy Gen AI pipelines. Pure’s expanded portfolio of AI solutions with turnkey, validated designs for GenAI and large enterprise AI clusters help customers navigate these challenges. The validated designs dramatically reduce the time to value and operational risks of AI projects by holistically addressing the needs at every layer of the technology stack,” said Dan Kogan, VP, Enterprise Growth and Solutions at Pure Storage.

“AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and enterprises need powerful, validated solutions and infrastructure to achieve their AI strategies. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD can help organisations eliminate infrastructure complexity, speed deployments, and simplify operations,” said Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of AI Systems at NVIDIA.

“One of the top challenges we see with our customers today around generative AI initiatives is accelerating time to value. We’re excited to partner with Pure Storage to deploy full-stack, reference designs in the WWT AI Proving Ground focused on driving meaningful outcomes for our joint customers. By leveraging the power of the Pure Storage Data Platform, including FlashBlade//S500 for storage and Portworx forGenAI deployment, in conjunction with WWT’s best-in-class enterprise capabilities, we anticipate significant reductions in the time to deploy generative AI solutions,” said Neil Anderson, VP of Cloud, Infrastructure and AI Solutions at WWT.

“KX is excited to collaborate with Pure Storage on full-stack solutions for GenAI, aiming to unlock significant value in capital markets, particularly in trade research, execution, and risk management. This collaboration leverages the power of KX to integrate structured and unstructured data, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency. By using NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software platform with NIM microservices and NeMo Retriever for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and Pure Storage’s proven AI capabilities for world-class efficiency and reliability, this work will accelerate the performance of AI workloads across the financial sector,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO at KX.