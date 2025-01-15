Pure Storage, Kioxia collaborate to drive scalability, efficiency, performance in hyperscale data centres

Pure Storage, Kioxia team up.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced a collaboration with Kioxia Corporation (Kioxia), a world leader in memory solutions, to develop cutting-edge technology that addresses the growing demand for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure among today’s hyperscale environments.

Industry significance:

Traditional storage solutions, particularly those relying on hard disk drives (HDDs), struggle to meet the demands of hyperscale environments due to their limited speed, scalability, reliability and excessive power consumption. HDDs are ill-equipped to handle the massive, fast-growing volumes of data generated in these environments without introducing latency and bandwidth limitations, and are difficult to scale and integrate seamlessly into modern data centres.

To eliminate these obstacles, the latest collaboration between Pure Storage and Kioxia will deliver a data storage platform engineered from the ground up to tackle the needs of hyperscale environments, allowing for rapid scale while lowering power consumption and reducing the overall physical footprint of hyperscale data centres.

News highlights:

With the combination of Pure Storage’s advanced data storage platform with Kioxia’s industry-leading QLC flash memory, hyperscalers can now keep pace with growing data demands without sacrificing performance. Benefits include:

Increased performance: Ultra-fast, low-latency performance for handling massive, data-intensive workloads, while enabling greater reliability to keep pace with rapidly growing customer demands.

Improved cost efficiency: Optimised storage costs and lower overall total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing the need for extensive physical resources, while offering better scalability.

Lower power and waste: Reduced energy consumption significantly compared to traditional HDDs, lowering operational costs, leading to a smaller overall physical footprint, cutting hardware waste and supporting more sustainable data centre operations.

Executive insight:

"Collaborating with Kioxia allows Pure Storage to bring the full potential of all-flash storage technology to hyperscale environments. Pure has a decade of experience in delivering systems that manage flash for enterprise businesses. Now we’re using those innovations, and Kioxia’s latest technology, to enable the hyperscalers. Together, we’re creating a solution that will empower these organisations to manage their data seamlessly, with speed and efficiency at the core." – Bill Cerreta, GM, Hyperscale, Pure Storage.

"Our collaboration with Pure Storage marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of hyperscale storage. As data volumes continue to explode, we’re committed to delivering a solution that combines high performance with lower operational costs. All-flash technology is the future of storage, and through this collaboration, we are driving the innovation needed to address the complexities of today’s hyperscale environments." – Caesar Ichimura, Chief Marketing Officer, Kioxia Corporation.