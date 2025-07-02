Pure Storage unveils next-generation storage products to deliver performance at any scale

Next-generation storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced an expansion of its next-generation storage products designed for the most demanding, high-performance workloads.

“In an era where data is king and IT complexity remains a major hurdle to accessing and using data for optimal business value, Pure Storage is once again redefining what's possible for customers,” said John Colgrove (Coz), Founder and Chief Visionary at Pure Storage. “Pure Storage delivers the magic by rejecting the norms we’ve come to accept for storage infrastructure; they are what’s holding us back within this new era of exponential data growth and logarithmic growth of insight value.”

As data volumes rise and business demands shift faster than ever, traditional storage infrastructures create fragmentation, silos and uncontrolled data sprawl. Organisations must fundamentally change their approach to data storage and management to one that nimbly and efficiently helps customers meet and scale growing data needs. An enterprise data cloud (EDC) redefines how data is delivered, governed and consumed by creating a virtualised cloud of data delivering a single, seamless data layer with consistent control across on-premises, public cloud and hybrid environments. Only the Pure Storage platform offers the performance, efficiency and intelligence to deliver such data management at scale.

FlashArray and FlashBlade – built to do more

Core to the Pure Storage platform are Pure Storage FlashArray and Pure Storage FlashBlade, which underpin the delivery of performance, reliability and flexibility in a unified storage experience. The latest Pure Storage FlashArray and Pure Storage FlashBlade offerings extend the platform – unlocking massive performance density gains, enabling faster results and seamlessly scaling for future applications and demands – with capabilities to handle the full workload spectrum.

New: Pure Storage FlashArray//XL

The next generation of Pure Storage FlashArray, FlashArray//XL R5 sets the bar for performance at extreme scale so customers can consolidate diverse workloads into a unified platform. FlashArray//XL:

Doubles the amount of IOPS (input/output operations per second) per rack unit compared to the previous generation and increases max raw capacity by up to 50%.

"At Fiserv, we recognise our customers' urgent need to manage escalating data demands with greater efficiency. With Pure Storage FlashArray, we are able to continuously deliver an optimal all-flash performance with reliability for mission-critical workloads. We are excited to see how the benefits of the next-gen FlashArray//XL R5 will empower our customers to scale for extreme demands,” said Steven Allgeier, Vice-President Distributed Infrastructure Group, Fiserv.

New: Pure Storage FlashArray//ST

Continuing to push the boundaries of high-performance platforms, FlashArray//ST is a new offering designed to serve the most latency-sensitive workloads such as in-memory databases, large OLTP, log writing and scale-out and sharded NOSQL databases. FlashArray//ST:

Delivers over 10 million IOPS per five rack units through an optimised IO path.

New: Pure Storage FlashBlade//S

Next-generation controller blades in FlashBlade//S R2, the latest version of Pure Storage FlashBlade//S, enhance the platform to help organisations accelerate time-to-insight, consolidate infrastructure and realise faster outcomes from the most demanding data pipelines. FlashBlade//S:

Performs up to 30% greater than competitors across critical workloads like genome sequencing, inference and electronic design automation simulations, as well as other extensive datasets required for effective AI reasoning.

New: Single architecture of block, file and object

Addressing the explosive growth of unstructured data, Pure Storage extends object support to FlashArray, creating a true single architecture for block, file and object across the entire Pure Storage platform. Object support for FlashArray:

Simplifies data management with block, file and object consolidated on a single unified platform and consistent experience.

“Pure Storage was born to disrupt the industry, as we introduced new capabilities to reliably achieve better and better performance at any scale,” continued Colgrove. “We are unwavering in our mission to enable our customers' ambitions, providing the most innovative and reliable foundation they need to confidently meet any future challenge or opportunity.”

Additional resources