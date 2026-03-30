Putting her first: First for Women champions mentorship at 2026 Wired4Women Awards

The 2026 Wired4Women Mentor of the Year winner will be revealed on 16 April.

First for Women is proud to sponsor the Mentor of the Year Award at the 2026 Wired4Women Awards, a celebration of leaders who uplift, guide and inspire others in the technology sector.

“For us, ‘Putting Her First’ isn’t just a campaign, it’s a commitment. Mentorship is one of the most powerful expressions of that,” says Jill Mulligan, head of marketing at First for Women. It’s how women open doors for one another, share knowledge generously and shape future success. It’s the lived, everyday proof of the brand promise: ‘We got you ‘coz we get you’.”

Presented by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and with Telkom as lead sponsor, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate the achievements of women across 13 categories – from emerging talent to established leaders – and highlight their impact on business, communities and society.

By sponsoring the Mentor of the Year Award, First for Women champions the behaviour the brand campaign stands for, namely, women supporting women, creating opportunity, building confidence and driving meaningful change in an industry where representation and support matter deeply.

Jill Mulligan, head of marketing at First for Women.

“Mentorship is key to building a more inclusive and innovative tech industry,” says Mulligan. “This award honours leaders who not only excel professionally, but who invest in others, helping emerging talent rise. Their actions reflect the heart of our ethos: Putting Her First so more women can thrive.”

Selection of finalists and winner

A rigorous process – including a public call for nominations and adjudication by Wired4Women board members, past winners and ITWeb Brainstorm editors – has produced a standout list of senior leaders who have made a profound mentorship impact in the ICT sector.

The finalists for Mentor of the Year 2026 are:

Kgopotso Magoro – director: learning and innovation, National Treasury

– director: learning and innovation, National Treasury Kershnee Ballack – technology executive: employee and workforce enablement, Old Mutual

– technology executive: employee and workforce enablement, Old Mutual Monique Botha – lead solution analyst: cloud adoption office, Absa

– lead solution analyst: cloud adoption office, Absa Mokete Moetela – strategic projects: manager, Tracker Connect

– strategic projects: manager, Tracker Connect Thenzie Stewart – senior manager: financial systems, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Finalists have advanced to an interview stage, where they will be evaluated on the scope of their mentorship, structure of programmes and approaches, and clear, measurable success outcomes.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, Johannesburg.

More information is available on the Wired4Women Awards website.