PwC appoints Vinoliah Martin as CTO of SATIC

Vinoliah Martin, CTO of PwC South Africa Technology and Innovation Centre.

PwC South Africa Technology and Innovation Centre (SATIC), a collaborative initiative between PwC South Africa and PwC UK, has appointed Vinoliah Martin as its chief technology officer (CTO).

SATIC, which launched in July 2023, is the newest service delivery centre in the PwC network offering services both globally and locally across the various service areas.

As CTO, Martin will be reporting to Dilan Radia, CEO of PwC SATIC in South Africa. According to Martin, Radia envisions creating a purpose-driven strategic centre that plays a crucial role in PwC's global delivery model.

She notes that his focus is on attracting, developing, and nurturing local talent while transforming the way we support our clients.

“What inspired my move is a deep sense of passion and purpose. In line with PwC’s purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems, SATIC aims to make a meaningful difference in the world by developing industry-focused solutions using digital and innovative services,” says Martin.

“Their dedication to fostering positive societal change is clear in their ambitious goal to tackle youth unemployment in South Africa through the creation of comprehensive youth development and graduate programs.”

According to Martin, SATIC’s dedication extends beyond business, aiming to foster community development and stimulate economic growth.

“This strong purpose resonates deeply with my career goals and personal values. I am profoundly passionate about the transformative power of emerging technologies to drive innovation and create meaningful impact.”

Martin adds that she is also committed to empowering women, fostering diversity, and championing initiatives that promote positive social change.

“Having spent several years at Microsoft, where I was at the forefront of driving digital and AI transformation initiatives and helped organisations to revolutionise their operations with innovative technology solutions, combined with hands-on experience delivering real-world digitalisation projects prior to that, this next chapter is a truly exciting progression and has inspired my decision to join an organisation where purpose is at the core of their strategic relevance and value proposition.”