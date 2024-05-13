Q-KON, Avanti Comms to offer satellite services in SA

Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications, and Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON, sign the partnership agreement.

Integrated connectivity services and solutions firm Avanti Communications has partnered with satellite engineering company Q-KON, to provide satellite connectivity services to customers across South Africa.

According to a statement, the firms will deliver seamless low earth orbit (LEO) connectivity from Eutelsat OneWeb.

The LEO satellite services will allow access to high-speed, low latency satellite broadband services, capable of connecting even the most remote communities across SA.

Q-KON is a tier one provider, linking off-grid locations to core networks using wireless and satellite technologies.

Its integration with Avanti’s multi-orbit solution will enable Avanti to offer a combination of LEO and geostationary services, effective immediately.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications, comments: “This is a strategically significant move for us in multi-orbit and we hope this is the first of many LEO partnerships globally.

“This hybrid model gives our customers in SA the assurance that all their unique problems can be solved through our services. This is particularly important for our enterprise customers in SA, where the need for resilience is key.”

Avanti is a Ka-band high-throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company says it leverages its satellite technology to create custom solutions that unlock opportunities for individuals, communities, businesses and governments all over the world.

Avanti says its ambition is to make Africa its primary revenue source within the next two to three years. It notes it already has a strong, on-the-ground presence in SA, with more than a fifth of the company’s workforce operating in Africa, with infrastructure in Johannesburg.

Dr Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON, adds: “We are pleased to support Avanti with our Eutelsat OneWeb customer-centric services, made possible by our proven smart satellite service technologies developed for our Twoobii GEO portfolio. We also look forward to supporting Avanti with our end-to-end and turnkey project supply, delivery and support capabilities.”