QBS Software Africa expands security portfolio with Elastic partnership

Address the evolving needs of modern security environments.

QBS Software Africa today announced the addition of Elastic to its growing portfolio of cyber security and enterprise technology solutions, strengthening its offering to partners across South Africa and the wider African market.

As organisations face increasingly complex IT environments, growing volumes of data and a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, security and technology teams need greater visibility across their environments and the ability to turn vast amounts of data into actionable insight. Through the new partnership, QBS Software Africa will enable its channel partners to access Elastic’s platform, helping organisations detect, investigate and respond to threats while gaining deeper visibility across their security, cloud and IT environments.

Elastic brings together powerful search, security and observability capabilities on a unified platform. Elastic Security combines SIEM, XDR, endpoint security and cloud security to help security teams identify threats, investigate incidents and respond more efficiently. Its AI-powered capabilities are designed to accelerate security operations by assisting with alert triage, threat investigation, threat hunting and incident response.

The partnership comes at a time when security teams are under increasing pressure to manage growing data volumes while responding to increasingly sophisticated threats. Traditional security environments can leave organisations working across multiple disconnected tools, making it difficult to correlate information and establish a complete picture of an attack. Elastic takes a data-centric approach, enabling organisations to bring security data together and apply analytics, automation and AI across the security operations life cycle.

For QBS Software Africa, the addition of Elastic further strengthens its commitment to providing partners with technologies that address the evolving needs of modern security and IT environments.

“Elastic is a strong addition to our portfolio because it brings together visibility, analytics, security and AI in a way that can help organisations tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing security and technology teams today,” said Sanjay Mithal, Head of Strategic Alliance at QBS Software Africa. “Our partnership with Elastic will give our channel partners access to a powerful platform while providing the local expertise, enablement and go-to-market support needed to identify opportunities and deliver value to customers across the region.”

Elastic’s security platform provides capabilities across the full security operations life cycle, from prevention and detection through investigation and response. Organisations can use Elastic to ingest and analyse data from across endpoints, cloud environments, networks and other sources, while AI-powered capabilities can help security teams prioritise attacks, accelerate investigations and automate response workflows.

Beyond security, Elastic’s broader platform supports observability and search use cases, giving organisations the ability to work with large volumes of data across applications, infrastructure and business environments. This provides partners with opportunities to address multiple technology requirements through a platform rather than approaching security, observability and data analytics as completely separate disciplines.

The partnership will initially focus on building awareness, partner enablement and market development across South Africa, with opportunities to expand into additional African markets through QBS Software Africa’s regional channel network.

As organisations continue to navigate the convergence of cyber security, cloud, data and AI, QBS Software Africa and Elastic aim to help partners deliver technology solutions that provide greater visibility, stronger security and more actionable intelligence.