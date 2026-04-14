QBS Software Africa, partners to tackle AI threats at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Praven Pillay, MD at QBS Software Africa (Maxtec).

Value-added distributor QBS Software Africa (Maxtec) will join partners Atera, Fortinet, Fortra, Ivanti and Thales at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit JHB to highlight solutions that help companies strengthen data protection.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cyber security leaders looking to stay ahead of evolving threats can join peers and industry experts at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg and ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town 2026. The events will explore how organisations can strengthen resilience against AI-driven attacks, supply-chain risks, and emerging cyber threats.

Thales will present on how the right technology platform addresses multiple risks, including quantum threats, insider threats, hacking and ransomware.

Fortinet will present on how AI is transforming cyber attack and defence, highlighting how AI-driven threats are reshaping security operations, with reference to available solutions that reduce complexity, close the skills gap and accelerate response times.

Praven Pillay, MD at QBS Software Africa (Maxtec), says: “AI-driven attacks are already changing the landscape. We are seeing more automated phishing, social engineering and reconnaissance, which lowers the technical barrier for attackers and increases the threat-load for African security teams. At the same time, defence is evolving. AI can now provide meaning and context to security data, helping us move beyond simply plugging gaps towards more intelligent, connected platforms.”

Supply chain risk remains a major concern. As Pillay explains, most organisations rely heavily on third-party software, cloud providers and service providers, often without visibility into those environments. That makes it difficult to manage risk end-to-end, and a weakness in one part of the “attack chain” is enough to cause a breach.

The skills gap is probably the biggest challenge. There is so much demand for cyber security capability across SA and beyond, and not enough talent to go around, Pillay continues.

“In reality, organisations cannot wait for that gap to close. Instead, we are seeing a shift towards upskilling existing teams, simplifying security architectures and using automation to aid human capability. This forum affords us an opportunity to provide more information about using AI to combat AI, the rationale behind a zero-trust approach, and the need to vet suppliers and software to strengthen the supply chain,” he adds.