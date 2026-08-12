QBS Software Africa partners with Smartsheet to bring intelligent work management to Africa

The partnership adds a strong work management offering to the QBS Software Africa portfolio.

Smartsheet, an intelligent work management platform, has partnered with QBS Software Africa, a QBS Technology Group company, to expand access to its work management solutions across the African market.

The partnership will see QBS Software Africa work with its channel partners to introduce Smartsheet to organisations looking to improve how they plan, manage and deliver work across their teams.

As businesses manage increasingly complex projects, larger teams and more distributed ways of working, having a clear view of what is happening across the organisation has become more important. Smartsheet brings projects, portfolios, workflows, resources and data together, giving teams greater visibility and helping them make better-informed decisions.

The platform combines project and portfolio management, workflow automation, resource planning, dashboards and AI-powered insights, allowing organisations to connect work across departments while reducing the need for disconnected tools and processes.

For QBS Software Africa, the partnership adds a strong work management offering to its portfolio and creates new opportunities for partners to help customers address challenges around collaboration, project delivery and operational efficiency.

Cherene Loots, Product Manager at QBS Software Africa, said: "We're excited to welcome Smartsheet to the QBS Software Africa portfolio. We see a real opportunity to help our partners have conversations with customers around how they're managing work, projects and resources across their organisations. Smartsheet offers a practical way to bring this together, while giving teams better visibility and helping them work more efficiently."

Smartsheet's approach also extends beyond traditional project management, with capabilities supporting digital and IT teams, operations, client delivery and enterprise portfolio management. Its platform is designed to connect work across teams and integrate with the tools organisations already use.

Samir Zerizar, Principal Partner Account Manager, said: "Africa is an exciting market for Smartsheet, and partnering with QBS Software Africa gives us the opportunity to work with an established channel network that understands the needs of organisations across the region. Together, we can help more businesses improve visibility across their work, connect teams and make better use of their resources."