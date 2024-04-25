QBS Technology makes African debut: Maxtec acquisition sparks excitement

Group photo.

QBS Technology Group's acquisition of Maxtec Peripherals ignites a thrilling chapter in the realm of cyber security distribution.

Maxtec Convergence, holding company of Maxtec Peripherals, is a leading cyber security distributor in South Africa and the SADC region. This marks a significant step in the QBS expansion strategy within the META (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) region. This move aligns with their goal of bolstering their presence globally while tapping into emerging markets with promising potential.

“South Africa has been on our radar for a considerable time, but finding a company with the right fit was of utmost importance. With Maxtec, we have an established and successful distribution business with a large partner network and best-in-class products. There is an exceptionally experienced management team with an insane depth of pre-sales technical competency,” said QBS’ Chief Executive Officer, Dave Stevinson.

Dave Stevinson.

“We look forward to supporting Maxtec and helping the management team deliver on their strategy, and most importantly, welcoming our new colleagues to the QBS Technology Group.”

Praven Pillay, Managing Director from Maxtec, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, noting it will facilitate further growth within their existing regions and enable expansion into new territories.

“This is a proud moment for our entire team who have enabled a consistent growth trajectory. With QBS, we have found a partner to facilitate further expansion into new territories and sustain growth in our existing regions. I look forward to the next chapter in Maxtec’s journey and to showcasing our Maxtec talent on this global platform.”

Praven Pillay.

The collaboration between QBS and Maxtec promises to enhance cyber security capabilities through knowledge transfer and talent development, transcending geographical boundaries. This acquisition highlights the advantages of strategic partnerships in navigating dynamic markets and meeting the evolving demands of the cyber security landscape.

Pillay emphasises the alignment between QBS and Maxtec in terms of the vision and values, saying the acquisition will be mutually beneficial for both entities.

Christine Nel, Commercial Director at Maxtec, echoes Pillay's sentiments, emphasising the shared vision and values that unite both companies. "Our aligned vision fosters collaboration, ensuring seamless integration of operations and strategies as we move forward together," Nel affirmed.

Currently, Maxtec boasts a workforce of 85 employees spread across SADC and East Africa, with key operational hubs located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Nairobi. This geographical spread reflects Maxtec's commitment to serving clients across multiple markets, positioning QBS Technology as a significant player in the cyber security landscape across the whole of Africa.