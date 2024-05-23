Qlik awards Insight Consulting prestigious ‘Best Performing Qlik Partner South Africa 2023’ award

Top performer for 2023.

Strategic data specialist partner Insight Consulting has been awarded the Qlik Best Performing Partner award in South Africa for 2023, further cementing its status as a leading data specialist consultancy.

Qlik, a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for both analytics and business intelligence platforms, as well as for data integration, says the award recognises the partner that achieved the highest sales volume and value in the region. Sean Taylor, joint founder at Insight Consulting, says a significant portion of new Qlik licences comes from the firm’s existing customers.

“This accolade is testament to the excellence of our consulting team and their ability to deliver on customers’ vision and expectations. The win highlights the fact that our team is able to partner effectively with our customers to keep showing them the value that Qlik can bring to them,” says Taylor.

Co-founder Upuli de Abrew says being a specialist consultancy is about far more than knowing a product well. “Our job is to ensure we understand our customers’ businesses deeply, and that we are able to leverage the product to deliver solutions that drive their businesses forward, aligned with their strategies and vision.”

Both directors pointed out that the success would not have been possible without sterling input throughout the admin and sales team. “Special recognition should go to both admin and sales, who continually deliver exceptional customer service, something we hold very close to our hearts at Insight Consulting. The work they do regarding licences, renewals, advice and proposals is truly second to none and we applaud the entire team,” says De Abrew.

Taylor says as much as the award looks back over the past year, the team at Insight Consulting is excited about the direction in which Qlik is moving. “In addition to the constant enhancements to the analytics platform, which keeps it in the Gartner leaders' quadrant consistently, we are now working extensively with Qlik's data integration portfolio, comprising Qlik Replicate and Qlik Compose – which is formerly Attunity – and most recently, Talend.”

De Abrew adds that with the ongoing support of Qlik, Insight Consulting is poised to continue delivering on its promised win-win-win value for its customers, its employees and its business.

Speaking about the Partner Awards, Qlik states: “We remain committed to strengthening enduring partnerships and recognising the steadfast commitment of our partners to our shared journey.”