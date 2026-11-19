Vinay Hiralall, CCO, Liquid C2. (Image supplied)

Liquid C2 has partnered with US-based networking infrastructure provider Graphiant to expand its network security services through a quantum-secure network as a service (NaaS) offering.

The partnership comes as organisations face growing risks around how data is accessed, shared and transferred, driven in part by the adoption of AI. Liquid C2 said emerging quantum computing technology could eventually break the encryption used to protect much of today's data.

Speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town this week, Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer of Liquid C2, said AI agents connect to models, applications and partners, creating additional routes through which sensitive information can be transferred and exposed. He said attackers were harvesting data in anticipation of quantum computing becoming widely available, which could allow them to break existing encryption.

“The partnership with Graphiant allows us to bring the security that we provide, but now at a network layer. In the era of AI, we make sure there is detection at the network layer and we manage how the agent engages with the organisation. Whenever an agent enters your organisation, there is a path to get in and a path to get out, and the network security component allows us to manage this," he said.

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He added that businesses must build cyber security and resilience into the foundations of their digital infrastructure to fully leverage cloud, AI and connected operations. "Incorporating Graphiant’s NaaS solution strengthens our ability to help customers create those foundations, while giving them the flexibility to grow, adapt and innovate with confidence,” he said.

Hiralall said agentic cyber attacks were increasing.

“We feel it is our responsibility as a cyber security provider to not just provide the solutions for the here and now; it’s not just the bandage that protects the wound. We are working with enterprise clients to say, ‘here’s the technology horizon roadmap, here’s what’s coming and here’s what we think is the best way to protect',” he said.

According to Liquid C2 and Graphiant, the service provides network-level visibility, access policies and session tracing for AI connectivity. It is designed to control the destinations AI traffic can reach, retain records of those connections and give organisations greater control over their data.

Data sovereignty is another issue facing organisations adopting AI, with business leaders identifying it as a key factor in Africa's digital transformation. At the Africa Tech Festival this week, SA's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, said Africa must move beyond consuming technologies developed elsewhere and build its own digital capabilities to compete in the global AI economy.

“We will compete by solving our own challenges, harnessing our own talent, building our own capabilities and creating solutions that the world will want to use,” he said.

He outlined five priorities: future-ready digital infrastructure, digital skills, commercialising African innovation, cyber security and responsible AI governance, and regional integration.

That governance focus connects directly to how the Liquid C2 and Graphiant service is built. The service allows customers to control which countries their network traffic passes through, encrypt the traffic and maintain an auditable record of its routes. The companies say these capabilities support compliance with regulatory requirements.

The service also provides remote data sovereignty for regulated organisations in the financial services, government and healthcare sectors moving sensitive AI workloads onto Cassava AI Factories.

Ali Shaikh, CEO of Graphiant, said: “When quantum computers break today’s encryption, it will happen for everyone at once, and Google has already set 2029 as its own migration deadline to become quantum-safe. Most organisations run thousands of applications, and updating each one in time isn’t realistic. Adding quantum protection to the network that connects them means one upgrade covers them all. This partnership brings that upgrade to African enterprises as a managed service, one that can migrate them to new algorithms as standards evolve.”

Hiralall said the risks facing organisations would increase as AI adoption grew. He also identified the use of unauthorised AI applications, known as shadow AI, as a growing concern, noting that a rising number of users were using AI applications the organisation had neither integrated nor authorised, putting sensitive information at risk within its own channels.

Despite concerns about shadow AI and AI-related cyber attacks, Hiralall said Africa's technology sector was becoming more aware of cyber threats and how to respond to them.