Quest Partner Circle opens doors for SA businesses to help lay foundations for AI

Heba Zaki, regional sales director for CEEMEA, Quest Software.

With South Africa a key focus area for Quest Software, the company has highlighted the opportunities and benefits for local businesses of becoming Quest partners.

Speaking at a Partner Forum in Sandton, Quest Software briefed partners and prospective partners on Quest Software’s rebrand and refocus, and the benefits of the company’s unified partner programme.

Heba Zaki, regional sales director for CEEMEA at Quest Software, noted that Quest Software has a 40-year history of developing software solutions, with 90% of Fortune 500 companies using Quest tools, and over 45 000 customers worldwide. Despite the fact that major international enterprises depend on Quest Software solutions, Zaki said Quest was not as widely known in the market as it should be.

Rebranded, refocused for AI era

Under the leadership of new CEO Tim Page, Quest Software has recently rebranded and refocused its operations to specialise in solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Quest Software’s new strategy is based on three foundational priorities for companies to unlock AI success – trusted AI-ready data, secure identities and platform modernisation to scale with AI demands.

Geoff Hodgkinson, presales consultant at Quest Software, added that Quest’s traditional strengths had been refocused for the AI era, helping customers to improve data accuracy, lower risk, become more productive and agile, and go to market faster. Highlighting the Quest erwin Data Management Platform to fast-track data models and build a trusted data foundation for AI, Hodgkinson said: “We are agnostic in terms of the source of the data. If we don’t already have connectors to the source of the data, we will build them.”

Opportunities for Africa

Zaki said Africa – and South Africa specifically – was a key market for the Quest Software CEEMEA region. “We are growing in this market and have a team in-country here, to support our partner ecosystem and our customers.”

Geoff Hodgkinson, presales consultant, Quest Software.

The Quest Software partner ecosystem includes partners at Platinum, Gold, Silver and Registered levels. It offers competitive margins, rebates, renewals and incentives, with marketing funding, free online instruction and low-cost courses and certifications.

Bassam Almasri, new director of channel and ecosystem – EMEA Emerging markets at Quest Software, noted that Quest Software empowers its distributors and implementation partners to succeed. “Our partner programme is designed to prepare partners to become trusted advisors to customers,” Almasri said. “We have sales teams in Africa and South Africa to help identify opportunities and work with partners to build their go-to-market strategy and customer relationships.”

Speaking at the recent ITWeb event, Phumzile Zibani, channel manager for sub-Saharan Africa at Quest Software, highlighted the portal’s capabilities: “The Quest Partner Portal serves as a one-stop dashboard where partners can register deals, explore new opportunities, share success stories and onboard their teams for training. Our entire engagement model is built around the channel; we do not sell directly. Our mission is to help our partners grow their businesses.”

Quest Software’s channel-first approach ensures that partners are equipped with the tools, resources and support needed to drive customer success and accelerate digital transformation across the region.

To learn more about the Quest Software Partner Circle, visit https://partners.quest.com/English/.