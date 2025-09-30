Quest Software forums to help SA business, partners elevate IT and build resilient AI

Bassam Almasri, director of channel and ecosystem – EMEA emerging markets at Quest Software.

Quest Software, which positions itself as a specialist in technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI, will host two executive forums in Johannesburg this month to show businesses and partners how to position themselves to unlock the value of data for resilient AI strategies.

Quest Software’s complimentary executive forums will highlight how to build a trusted data foundation to move AI strategies forward.

Expert speakers will highlight how Quest’s erwin Data Modeler and data intelligence software delivers trusted, AI-ready data and successful AI outcomes, helping organisations to unlock the full value of their data, improve IT efficiency, strengthen compliance and build resilience in an era increasingly shaped by AI-driven opportunities and risks.

The Quest Executive Forums will be presented in partnership with ITWeb at The Venue, Green Park, in Sandton, on 1 October. A morning event will focus on end-user organisations, and the afternoon event will host partners and vendors.

Data professionals, developers and infrastructure specialists in end-user organisations will hear from Juan Fourie, regional enterprise sales manager at Quest Software; Heba Zaki, regional sales director for CEEMEA at Quest Software; and Geoff Hodgkinson, presales consultant at Quest Software, about Quest’s rebranding journey, the company’s information management portfolio and roadmap. They will also hear practical case studies on how enterprises are leveraging these tools to modernise governance, streamline compliance and drive operational performance. The end-user morning session will end with a networking lunch.

Partners and vendors at the afternoon session will learn from Zaki and Hodgkinson about Quest’s portfolio and roadmap, while Phumzile Zibani, channel manager – Sub-Saharan Africa at Quest Software, and Bassam Almasri, director of channel and ecosystem – EMEA emerging markets at Quest Software, will outline the benefits of the Quest partner programme.

Attendees will learn how Quest information management solutions can help them future-proof their businesses, drive new revenue streams and embed AI-driven governance and compliance capabilities into their solutions portfolios.

For more information and to register for the morning event for end-user organisations, click here. To register for the afternoon partner event, click here.