Quick start guide to internet of things: How companies can profit from IOT revolution

Connecting everyday devices, sensors and systems to the internet.

The internet of things (IOT) is transforming the IT world by connecting everyday devices, sensors and systems to the internet. This enables businesses to collect real-time data, improve operations and innovate faster than ever. For companies seeking to deliver advanced technology solutions, IOT presents a growing opportunity as more organisations need secure and integrated technology solutions. Whether you're an IT professional, cyber security specialist or business owner, understanding IOT can boost your career and help your clients succeed in today's digital world.

What is the internet of things (IOT)?

The internet of things refers to the network of physical devices embedded with sensors, software and connectivity, allowing them to collect and exchange data. This data-driven technology is revolutionising how we manage everything from industrial equipment to smart homes and healthcare devices. By integrating IOT into business operations, companies gain greater cyber security, efficiency and new data streams for decision-making.

Why should companies get involved with IOT?

Companies can profit from IOT in two critical ways:

: Designing and securing IOT networks is challenging. Many small and midsize organisations lack the resources or skills for in-house solutions, creating demand for external IT support. Scalability: Many IOT skills – such as cyber security certification, network management and IT system administration – overlap with existing services. Transitioning into IOT doesn’t require reinventing your operations.

By offering IOT solutions, companies demonstrate expertise and become trusted advisors, helping clients navigate technology training, security compliance and digital transformation.

Six key IOT challenges for solution providers

To maximise IOT's potential, companies should address the following challenges:

Complexity: Developing IOT solutions involves co-ordinating hardware, software, data analytics, security and regulatory compliance. Upfront cost: IOT set-up requires investing in new hardware, training and ongoing maintenance. Cyber security risks: Each new connected device increases potential exposure to cyber threats. Skills gap: Solution providers may need to train staff or hire professionals with expertise in IOT, networking and cyber security certifications. Execution: Clients expect seamless integration; companies must ensure interoperability and reliability across all devices and systems. Partnerships: IOT projects often require collaboration with multiple vendors and partners for hardware, software and data analysis.

Top industry use cases for IOT

IOT is impacting industries across the board, each with unique cyber security, data analysis and network management needs:

Retail

Uses beacons for real-time discounts, digital signage and data analytics to optimise displays and customer traffic.

Agriculture

Sensors monitor soil quality, moisture, rainfall and nutrients to optimise crop yield.

Building management

Smart sensors reduce energy usage and provide analytics for occupancy and lighting control.

Government

Connected data systems improve resource allocation, transparency and services across agencies.

Healthcare

IOT enables remote patient monitoring, telehealth and real-time vital sign tracking.

Manufacturing

IOT sensors track machinery performance, predict maintenance needs and monitor product quality.

Transportation

GPS devices, routers and wireless networks improve fleet management, vehicle health and passenger safety.

Sports

Wearable sensors track athlete performance and health in real-time.

Finding your place in the IOT ecosystem

The IOT ecosystem comprises hardware, software, regulations, connectivity, security and services. Companies can specialise in:

IOT hardware : Working with sensors, processors, batteries and wireless modules.

: Working with sensors, processors, batteries and wireless modules. IOT software : Developing applications, APIs, cloud platforms and data analytics.

: Developing applications, APIs, cloud platforms and data analytics. Rules and compliance : Understanding regulations and data privacy standards.

: Understanding regulations and data privacy standards. Services and integration : Offering analysis, reporting and secure integration with client systems.

: Offering analysis, reporting and secure integration with client systems. Network and cyber security: Ensuring secure, reliable data flows and protecting against cyber threats.

Networking and cyber security in IOT

With every new IOT device, cyber security concerns and network demands increase. Top priorities for companies include:

Performing vulnerability assessments.

Obtaining certifications like CompTIA Security+, and Ethical Hacker Pro.

Building robust network architectures.

Providing ongoing cybersecurity training for staff.

Staying updated on compliance and industry best practices.

Next steps: Your IOT roadmap and certification options

Ready to jump into IOT? Here’s how you can get started:

1. Assess your readiness

Evaluate your team’s technology skills, certifications and gaps.

2. Build partnerships

Identify and connect with trusted vendors and specialists for hardware, software or compliance needs.

3. Invest in training

Explore CompTIA’s certifications in IOT, cyber security and networking (Security+, Network+, CySA+).

4. Start small, scale fast

Pilot solutions with one client, refine your IOT architecture and repeat across vertical markets.

5. Educate your clients

Position yourself as their IT and IOT advisor with online classes, technical training and expert consultations.

The IOT is no longer hype – it's a critical opportunity for companies and IT professionals ready to lead digital transformation. By investing in training, certifications and strong partnerships, you can secure your place in the growing IOT ecosystem and help your customers achieve smarter, safer operations.

Take the next step: Explore CompTIA’s Security+ and Network+ certifications today to future-proof your IT team's cyber security skills.