R1m up for grabs in SA’s inaugural tech challenge

The SA Tech Challenge supports the DSTI’s mission to create an enabling ecosystem where innovation thrives.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI’s) Innovation Bridge Portal, in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, has launched the inaugural South African Tech Challenge 2025, with a R1 million prize.

The initiative aims to identify and elevate the most impactful and scalable small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) across South Africa’s digital innovation ecosystem.

According to the department, the challenge seeks to showcase local talent on the global stage, support innovation and strengthen SA’s representation in the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Startup20 working groups.

How to apply: South African tech SMMEs must apply at www.satechchallenge.co.za by 30 June.

It adds that the initiative will not only provide recognition and exposure to exceptional SMMEs, but also foster an environment conducive to growth, collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Through the SA Tech Challenge, DSTI says SA aims to position itself as a hub of digital innovation and entrepreneurship, while simultaneously contributing to the broader goals of the G20.

It notes this collaborative effort seeks to harness the potential of digital technologies to drive economic growth, social development and sustainable progress on a national and global scale.

In line with the 2022 to 2032 Decadal Plan, the tech challenge represents the DSTI’s move to create an enabling ecosystem where innovation thrives, the development of homegrown technologies is accelerated, and local innovators are empowered to scale their impact on a national and global stage.

The department notes the initiative aligns with the DSTI’s mission to drive prosperity in SA through innovation. It is aimed at unearthing talent, provide a springboard for SMMEs to address challenges and achieve success.

The tech challenge will be managed by Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and brings together various departments, governmental agencies and academic institutions to search for SA’s most innovative tech SMMEs.

Participants include the Technology Innovation Agency, Department of Small Business Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

The winner of each category will represent SA at the G20 DIA Summit in Cape Town from 24 to 26 September.

The DCDT will also host the top five winners of each category at the summit, where they will showcase their solutions to global investors, mentors and leaders.

The DCDT says it is integrating the SA Tech Challenge with the G20 DIA Summit to showcase South African ingenuity and connect local SMMEs with networks that can accelerate their journey.

The initiative is in line with its commitment to leverage transformation for development and collaboration under the G20 themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability, it adds.

South African tech SMMEs can applyat www.satechchallenge.co.za. Applicants must have been operational for at least one year, with revenue not exceeding R250 million per annum.

They must operate in one of the following six categories: digital platforms, fintech, secured digital infrastructure, circular economy, innovations for connectivity and innovations for development (agritech, health tech, edtech).

Applications are now open and close on 30 June. The finalists and winners will be announced on 31 July.