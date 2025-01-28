R30 000 up for grabs by top female ICT student – nominate today

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April in Johannesburg.

The Wired4Women tech forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, is running its second annual Wired4Women Awards programme, celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in South Africa's tech sector across 13 categories.

The winner of the Top Tech Student category, sponsored by Openserve, will receive a R30 000 cash prize.

After a fantastic response from the industry last year, we’re committed to expanding our reach this year.

We are calling on the academic and IT communities to nominate female ICT students at the tertiary level. Candidates will be judged on the following criteria:

Strong academic performance;

Leadership in student or community tech initiatives;

Extracurricular engagement, including the adoption and application of technology beyond their studies.