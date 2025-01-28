R30 000 up for grabs by top female ICT student – nominate today

The Wired4Women tech forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, is running its second annual Wired4Women Awards programme, celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in South Africa's tech sector across 13 categories.
The winner of the Top Tech Student category, sponsored by Openserve, will receive a R30 000 cash prize.
After a fantastic response from the industry last year, we’re committed to expanding our reach this year.
We are calling on the academic and IT communities to nominate female ICT students at the tertiary level. Candidates will be judged on the following criteria:
- Strong academic performance;
- Leadership in student or community tech initiatives;
- Extracurricular engagement, including the adoption and application of technology beyond their studies.
Do you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student? Or are you perhaps an undergraduate who fits the bill?
Please submit your nomination today!
NB: The judging committee would require a copy of the latest academic records, an endorsement by the relevant academic supervisor or mentor, and/or other proofs of achievements. You are welcome to email these documents to ranka@itweb.co.za.
Selection and announcement of finalists and winners
- The judging panel consists of Wired4Women board members, Openserve representatives, ITWeb editors, and academic experts.
- Following the announcement of the finalists in late February, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winner.
- The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April, at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
Help us honour exceptional young women about to embark on their tech careers. Make sure your nominations are submitted by 7 February 2025!
Share