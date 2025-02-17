R8code upgrades faceATT with shift scheduling and payroll integration.

AI software development firm R8code has released an update to its faceATT facial recognition system for security and attendance, adding new features for shift scheduling and payroll integration.

R8code software developer AJ Makoni explains that faceATT’s new features have been developed to simplify the scheduling of shift rosters, calculating payment for shifts worked, and monitoring time and attendance in industries such as security, manufacturing, hospitality and construction.

“We have also added unique features such as personnel, exclusions and leave management, so that anyone who should not be on site cannot clock in,” he says.

The new features digitise processes that are traditionally manual and paper based, or require the use of multiple systems. “Manually consolidating paper schedules and rosters, and comparing them with actual attendance sheets for payroll preparation, is a cumbersome task and is prone to errors,” he says.

“We have modified the system to allow customers to create custom user enrolment forms as they see fit. We have also added a basic administration module that can help institutions with administrative tasks such as managing leave, exclusions and adding personnel notes,” Makoni says.

The latest enhancements were introduced in response to market demand, he says. “We are constantly improving our system to meet our customers’ requirements.”

A new payroll and admin system for security SMEs are now available free to users of the faceATT time and attendance app, which uses advanced facial recognition and verification for visitor logging, security and time and attendance. faceATT is available as a free download for one to 10 users from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. The free package includes essential features such as up to 50 task reports and up to 50 visitor logs per month.

For larger businesses, monthly subscriptions start at R47 per user, per month with unlimited task reports and visitor logs, and custom pricing is available for packages for over 100 users. R8Code offers local support and training to help users optimise their systems and make use of the available APIs.