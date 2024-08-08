Racing ahead: Datacentrix joins Hollywood Foundation in support of South African Jockey Academy

SAJA handover.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading provider of high performing and secure ICT solutions, is proud to announce its recent donation of networking and WiFi equipment to the South African Jockey Academy (SAJA). This initiative was undertaken in collaboration with Hollywood Foundation, a valued client of Datacentrix, as part of a comprehensive project to upgrade the academy's facilities.

The South African Jockey Academy, located in Summerveld, Durban, is the only institution in South Africa dedicated to the education and training of professional jockeys. Over the years, the academy has faced numerous challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognising the critical need for championing South Africa’s future jockeys, Hollywoodbets has, through its corporate social investment vehicle, the Hollywood Foundation, supported SAJA over several years. This has included bursaries for a number of promising young jockeys, with the most recent project focusing on the renovation of SAJA's facilities to provide an improved overall living and learning environment for its students.

As part of this upliftment project, Datacentrix was approached to assist with providing a reliable network infrastructure. Peter Spies, Solutions Manager: KwaZulu-Natal Commercial at Datacentrix, explains: "Hollywood Foundation identified that having stable network and internet access for the school’s teachers and students was critical for a successful educational environment. Datacentrix was more than happy to contribute to this initiative as part of our own corporate social responsibility programme, which has a strong focus on education.

“Working together with Infrasol, a Datacentrix business that designs, deploys, manages and supports ICT infrastructure for organisations across South Africa, we procured, installed and configured a campus-wide network with full WiFi coverage."

The newly installed network ensures seamless connectivity across all sections of the academy, including the stable yard where internet access is vital for training activities conducted by the riding masters.

Marius Nel, Headmaster of SAJA, expressed his gratitude, stating: "On behalf of the South African Jockey Academy, I extend my deepest gratitude to Datacentrix and its team for the outstanding work done on the installation of the wireless network at our academy, which has made a significant impact on our operations. The professionalism, expertise and efficiency displayed by the Datacentrix team throughout the project were commendable. We are thrilled with the results and would highly recommend Datacentrix to others seeking similar services."

“This collaboration between Datacentrix and Hollywood Foundation underscores the commitment both companies have towards supporting and uplifting local communities,” adds Spies. “Datacentrix will continue to provide SAJA with ongoing support and has donated 15 laptops to the academy to further support its digital efforts.”

To learn more about Datacentrix’s community initiatives, please visit https://www.datacentrix.co.za/corporate-social-responsibility.html.