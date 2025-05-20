Radware launches new cloud security service centres in India, Kenya.

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), which positions itself as a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multicloud environments, announced the launch of new cloud security service centres in Chennai and Mumbai, India, and Nairobi, Kenya. Today, Radware supports a network of more than 50 cloud security service centres worldwide with a mitigation capacity up to 15Tbps.

Radware’s global network of data centres mitigates attacks closest to their point of origin. This helps organisations improve application response times for in-region traffic and reduce mitigation response times against a variety of attacks, including denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic and attacks on APIs. It also helps them keep data within their borders to meet strict data privacy regulations.

According to Radware’s 2025 Global Threat Analysis Report, web DDOS attacks, which appear as high intensity, Layer 7 application attacks, surged globally 550%, while web application and API attacks rose 41% between 2023 and 2024.

“Our ongoing investments in our security network continue to play an important role in our cloud security growth strategy,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice-president of cloud security services for Radware. “Cloud innovation is central to our mission of providing customers industry-leading cyber protection, reliability and availability at a time when cyber threats are not only increasing in frequency and magnitude, but also sophistication.”

Radware has received numerous awards for its DDOS mitigation, application and API protection, web application firewall and bot detection and management solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester, Gartner, GigaOm, IDC, KuppingerCole and QKS Group continue to recognise Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

Radware will be showcasing its cloud infrastructure and state-of-the-art cloud network and application security solutions at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 as a Gold sponsor. The event will take place at CTICC, Cape Town on 28 May 2025, and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 3-4 June 2025.

In Cape Town (booth 17), Radware will be exhibiting with its distributor Boston IT Solutions South Africa, a unit of Boston Limited Group and leading provider of custom IT systems and services across sub-Saharan Africa. Radware will be joined by South African cyber security specialist Obscure Technologies in Johannesburg (booth 23).

At the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, attendees can explore the latest threats facing African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers; learn about emerging cyber security strategies in AI, blockchain, IOT, DevSecOps; and more. Click here to register.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multicloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application and DDOS attacks, API abuse and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cyber security challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join its community and follow the company on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X and YouTube.

Media contact: Gerri Dyrek, Radware Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com