Rain Communications, Agile Solutions Provider launch seamless layer 2, 3 connectivity between Kenya and SA

The partnership advances regional interconnectivity, providing enterprises and ISPs with high-performance network solutions that bridge the countries' digital markets.

Rain Communications and Agile Solutions Provider are pleased to announce a strategic wholesale telecommunications partnership that expands seamless layer 2 and layer 3 connectivity between Kenya and South Africa.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing regional interconnectivity, providing enterprises and internet service providers with reliable, high-performance network solutions that bridge two of Africa’s most dynamic digital markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Alex Nyagah, Managing Director at Rain Communications, noted that this collaboration represents an important step in Rain’s broader mission to deliver borderless connectivity across the continent.

“This partnership strengthens Rain’s vision to deliver high-capacity, pan-African network solutions. Together with Agile Solutions, we are enabling enterprises and ISPs to experience consistent performance and reliability from Kenya to South Africa,” he said.

Through this collaboration, customers can now deploy high-capacity point-to-point circuits and IP transit services that directly link Kenya’s major data centres with South Africa’s extensive carrier-neutral facilities. The partnership offers enhanced scalability, performance and resilience for businesses seeking to grow their cross-border operations and digital infrastructure.

Both partners bring an established data centre footprint that connects Africa’s leading carrier hubs. In Kenya, Rain’s network spans Icolo Data Centers in Nairobi and Mombasa, Africa Data Centres in Nairobi, IX DataCenters and PAIX Data Centers.

In South Africa, Agile Solutions provides access to Equinix Johannesburg, Teraco facilities in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, Africa Data Centres’ sites in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as Open Access Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa and Xneelo.

Dean Pillay, CEO of Agile Solutions Provider, underscored the importance of regional collaboration in accelerating Africa’s digital transformation. “Our collaboration with Rain demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in strengthening connectivity and supporting enterprise growth. By linking key data centre ecosystems across Kenya and South Africa, we are helping customers expand their reach, scale efficiently and future-proof their networks,” he remarked.

This partnership introduces flexible capacity options ranging from 1Gbps to 100Gbps, backed by carrier-grade service level agreements. It supports a comprehensive suite of connectivity solutions including layer 2 ethernet circuits, EVPL and EPL services, dedicated internet access and full BGP IP transit, enabling customers to tailor capacity and performance to their operational needs.

For more information on wholesale and enterprise connectivity solutions, please contact sales@agilesp.co.za.