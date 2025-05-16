Ramuthaga gets seat on Motsepe’s ARM board

Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga, independent non-executive director at ARM.

Well-known chief information officer (CIO) Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga has joined the board of directors of JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals (ARM).

She was appointed together with Peter Steenkamp as independent non-executive directors of the company.

ARM is a diversified mining company with interests in South Africa and Malaysia, including platinum group metals, manganese and chrome. It also has a strategic investment in gold through Harmony Gold Mining.

“I would like to welcome Tshifhiwa Ramuthaga and Peter Steenkamp as independent non-executive directors,” says Dr Patrice Motsepe, executive chairman of ARM.

“Tshifhiwa has 28 years’ experience in information technology, of which 19 years were as a chief information officer specialising in leading organisational transformation through technology. Peter has extensive experience in the mining industry and was most recently chief executive officer of Harmony Gold Mining Company.

“I am confident they have the expertise and experience that will contribute to the global competitiveness of the company and the creation of value for its shareholders and benefits for its stakeholders.

Ramuthaga recently established her own company, TGR Global Enterprises.

This, after she left her role as group CIO of industrial management company Barloworld, a position she held since 2021.

In 2014, Ramuthaga was named Visionary CIO of the Year by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals SA.