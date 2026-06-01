RDB Consulting achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification for security standards

Jennifer Mbesa, General Manager at RDB Consulting.

Enterprise database support and operating system management specialist RDB Consulting has become one of the few local companies to achieve both ISO/IEC 27001 security standards certification and ISO/IEC 20000 IT service management certification.

The standards are jointly published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and audited by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS). ISO/IEC 27001 is the recognised international management system standard for information security – valid for three years and assessed annually – while ISO/IEC 20000-1 is the premier global standard for IT service management systems (ITSM) – valid for six years.

Jennifer Mbesa, General Manager at RDB Consulting, says the company’s latest certification demonstrates RDB Consulting’s commitment to protecting information, managing risk and maintaining strong information security controls across its operations. Achieving it requires stringent assessments and audits across internal and customer processes and physical security.

Mbesa says: “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a rigorous and demanding process. It requires a company to assess its information security risks, implement appropriate controls, document policies and procedures, train employees and undergo independent external audits. The process is not simply about having security tools in place. It requires a strong security culture, ongoing governance, continuous monitoring and evidence that controls are working effectively. For RDB Consulting, the certification reflects the maturity of our internal processes and our commitment to continuous improvement.”

With customers in highly regulated sectors such as mining, financial services, logistics, automotive and the public sector, RDB Consulting underwent the certification process to offer added assurance that its security measures meet global standards.

“For our customers, it provides added confidence that their data, systems and business-critical information are handled in line with internationally recognised information security standards,” Mbesa says. “It also shows that RDB Consulting has formal processes in place to identify, manage and reduce security risks, which is especially important in an IT services outsourcing environment. This certification reinforces our position as a trusted partner to organisations that require secure, reliable and compliant IT services.”

Holding both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 20000 certifications sets RDB Consulting apart in the market, Mbesa says.

“These certifications demonstrate that we operate according to internationally recognised best practices for both information security and IT service management,” she says.

“In the IT outsourcing market, customers need partners they can trust with critical systems, sensitive data and ongoing service delivery. Our ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides assurance around security, while our ISO/IEC 20000 certification provides assurance around service quality, consistency and governance. Together, these certifications give RDB Consulting a strong competitive advantage. They show that we are not only technically capable, but also process-driven, compliant, security-conscious and committed to delivering reliable services to our customers.”

RDB Consulting is now focused on building out its AI capabilities, to support customers in their AI journey within a secure environment.