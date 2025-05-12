RDB Consulting celebrates 30 years of excellence in IT consulting.

RDB Consulting, which positions itself as a leading IT consulting firm, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of innovation, growth and unwavering commitment to excellence. Founded by Jaroslav Cerny in 1995, RDB Consulting has evolved from a local consultancy to a trusted partner for clients across South Africa and Europe.

Initially focused on the South African market, RDB Consulting soon expanded its footprint to Cape Town and later to Europe. Over the past seven years, the company has successfully established a presence in the European market, catering to a diverse clientele. This strategic expansion underscores RDB Consulting's commitment to delivering top-notch services on a global scale.

Cerny's vision to fill a gap in the market for quality consulting services drove the inception of RDB Consulting. Unlike traditional models that billed clients based on hours worked, RDB Consulting introduced a flat fee approach, offering comprehensive services that included proactive database monitoring and a plethora of value-added services. This innovative model quickly gained traction, propelling the company to new heights.

Throughout its journey, the company has achieved numerous milestones. RDB Consulting proudly serves 24 contractual clients, a testament to its reliability and excellence.

SGT Solutions has collaborated with RDB Consulting on various projects for over 16 years. “They are a reliable and professional database partner, offering excellent value and a deep understanding of our needs. For any business seeking a trusted database specialist, RDB Consulting comes highly recommended,” says Stefan P Terblanche, Business Unit Head – NSS at SGT Solutions.

The IT industry has undergone significant transformations since RDB Consulting's inception. The rise of cloud computing and the increasing complexity of technology have posed challenges that the company has adeptly navigated. By continuously evolving its services and investing in the latest technologies, RDB Consulting has remained at the forefront of the industry. One of the significant achievements includes obtaining ISO 20000 certification from the South African Bureau of Standards in 2017, highlighting the company's dedication to maintaining high standards in IT service management, explains Jennifer Mbesa, General Manager at RDB Consulting.

RDB Consulting has faced its share of challenges, including economic fluctuations and a competitive job market. Despite these hurdles, the company has thrived by adapting to the ever-changing economic landscape and prioritising the retention of skilled talent. The company's stable workforce, with many consultants having been with RDB Consulting for over a decade, is a cornerstone of its success.

Delivering several high-impact projects; notably, the company played a crucial role in stabilising the IT environment for a major client in the animal genetics industry, ensuring the client's operations continued smoothly. Additionally, RDB Consulting is currently engaged in a significant AWS migration project for a leading bank in Africa, further demonstrating its expertise and capability in handling complex IT initiatives.

Integrity, quality service delivery and building long-term client relationships are the core values that have driven RDB Consulting's success. The company's reputation as a trusted advisor is reflected in its long-standing client relationships, with some clients having been with RDB Consulting for over 20 years, says Cerny.

Looking ahead, RDB Consulting is set for continued growth and innovation, with plans to expand its presence in Europe and the imminent signing of its third European client. The company is also working towards ISO 27000 certification, which will further bolster its credibility in IT security management.

RDB Consulting distinguishes itself from competitors through its unique pricing and support models. The company offers flat-rate pricing, allowing customers to accurately budget for services without unexpected costs. “This transparent approach ensures clients know exactly what they are paying for, making RDB Consulting's pricing highly competitive,” explains Mbesa. Additionally, the company's support model is tailored to meet diverse client needs, further enhancing its value proposition in the market.

Mpho Ndimande, a team leader at RDB Consulting, adds: “The technical team’s dedication, commitment and level of support has immensely evolved over the past years. This could only be possible through management’s consistency in ensuring that the core company values are clearly defined, well understood and perfectly executed in all engagements we have with our clients.”

As RDB Consulting celebrates its 30th anniversary, it extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients and partners for their unwavering support. "We've been around for a while, and this is proof that we've found the right formula for the market," concludes Cerny. "We plan to grow from strength to strength, adapting to the ever-changing environment and continuing to deliver exceptional services for many years to come."