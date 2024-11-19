RDB Consulting excels with Oracle database solutions to SGT Solutions – two decades

Database consulting solutions.

Management of databases requires experts who provide solutions that speak to customer challenges. It is not always the easiest task and going the extra mile is needed to find ways to ensure customer satisfaction. RDB Consulting has demonstrated experience and expertise in Oracle databases with SGT Solutions, says Stefan Terblanche, Head of NSS Division at SGT Solutions.

SGT Solutions is a turnkey telecommunications solution integrator that specialises in the design, supply, deployment, commissioning and maintenance of cutting-edge systems. Forging partnerships with customers and technology providers, such as RDB Consulting, allows the company to focus on delivering multi-technology solutions for mobile broadband and converged services. Looking for expertise in Oracle databases, SGT Solutions entered a partnership with RDB Consulting over 18 years ago that continues to grow today.

Being an expert on Oracle databases means having an in-depth understanding of Oracle database management systems, including architecture, data modelling and SQL proficiency. Optimising database performance, ensuring data security and managing large-scale database environments. It includes staying updated with the latest Oracle features and advancements, troubleshooting complex issues and providing strategic insights to improve database efficiency and reliability. RDB Consulting is an Oracle database expert that collaborates with SGT Solutions to design and implement robust database solutions to address customer needs.

This long-lasting relationship has faced growth together. SGT Solutions support clients' databases in partnership with RDB Consulting. The engagement with RDB Consulting has a personal touch. The team is very quick to respond and resolve issues. It’s not just an e-mail or team meeting, it’s real people that you engage with to solve real problems. Working with such a passionate team is a pleasure, the work ethic and high calibre has allowed SGT Solutions to deliver our very best to customers, says Terblanche.

Together, SGT Solutions and RDB Consulting look to expand the existing customer base by offering more services to customers and concentrating on growing within the telecommunications and enterprise segment. With the convergence of technology and service providers, most of the technology can cater to enterprises. Leveraging the partnership allows SGT Solutions to tap into new avenues of revenue generation, markets and industries where the company can up-sell and cross-sell the existing portfolio of services.

The growth continues as both companies start to realise traction within new spaces. When it comes to customers, both SGT Solutions and RDB Consulting believe in a realistic approach to delivering services. The team looks to understand the customers' use case while matching that realistically to the available funds. “What is the best solution with the available funds that will best meet your needs to ensure that you receive quality service and that you have a partner like us to hold your hand? The technology must be to the customer's benefit at the end of the day, and we are very deliberate about making sure that our customers know that we know that,” says Terblanche.

SGT Solutions is value realisation organisation providing products, services, support and maintenance as well as full turnkey solutions – not a company that sells a product and departs. “We believe in partnerships where our customers grow with us in the long run. SGT Solutions has a comprehensive portfolio of services, from network solutions to field services and cyber security. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified, the company is proudly South African, holds a B-BBEE level one rating, and emphasises quality and environmental standards,” says Terblanche.

RDB Consulting’s General Manager Jennifer Mbesa adds: “RDB is ISO 20000 certified by the South African Bureau of Standards, which ensures that our services are delivered in alignment with best practices and industry standards.”

Terblanche concludes by saying that SGT Solutions wishes to continue helping customers succeed by working with an extremely professional team like RDB Consulting. Terblanche highly recommends RDB Consulting to customers who require database consulting solutions – he believes that SGT Solutions made the perfect choice by partnering with RDB Consulting for database solutions.