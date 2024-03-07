Re-imagining business operations with the power of AI

Vision AI transforms video surveillance technology.

inq., a Convergence Partners company, has introduced a range of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to assist organisations across industry verticals in optimising business operations and improving internal efficiencies.

“We have created an intuitive ecosystem built around the transformative power of AI to revolutionise how today’s digital business operates, learns and innovates,” says Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA. “We pride ourselves in developing solutions that integrate the power of real-time, automated data processing through AI.”

The flagship offering is Vision AI, which transforms video surveillance technology. Its AI-driven advanced video analytics and machine learning combine to revolutionise existing IP-based surveillance cameras. By injecting Vision AI into a company’s current camera environment, decision-makers gain access to real-time, automated data processing and actionable insights. Vision AI is designed to deliver enhanced safety, ensure compliance and operate 100 times faster than current manual processes

“Our systems significantly reduce the workload on staff who traditionally monitor video feeds, allowing for more strategic use of human resources. The cornerstone of our service is the inq. Control Platform, an innovative dashboard designed for real-time event monitoring and custom reporting. This platform enables us to provide actionable insights that can markedly improve client experiences,” says Berndt.

The inq. AI solutions can detect infringements and safety issues as they happen to ensure that a business remains compliant with policies while also being able to analyse and infer from data in a way that was previously not possible. The inq. AI ecosystem delivers centralised analytics that can be integrated with both existing and new surveillance systems, facilitating a proactive response to a variety of business challenges.

Additionally, the inq. 'Compliance as a Service' transforms existing camera infrastructure into a comprehensive compliance and safety monitoring tool. The 'Intelligent Perimeter Security' is designed to effectively address security challenges, such as pilferage and transaction discrepancies, while also monitoring the presence of security officers. Additionally, the 'Retail Analytics' service provides real-time insights on various aspects such as crowd management, public health and client experience, using surveillance footage. "With industry-specific solutions being built daily by the inq. development team to provide solutions to real world problems across all sectors, we are able to provide analytics and information to problems business did not previously have access to.

“With inq.’s AI solutions, customers can manage their environment more safely than ever to not only protect their staff, but also any assets on-premises,” concludes Berndt.

For more information on the inq. AI technology value proposition, please click here.