Real-time deeds data reshapes SA property investment landscape

Antoine Peens, GISSA national director at AfriGIS.

The availability of real-time deeds data is reshaping South African property investment, say industry experts. In a market where residential demand and commercial opportunity shift quarterly, outdated information carries a measurable cost.

Antoine Peens, GISSA (Geo-Information Society of South Africa) national director at geospatial intelligence company AfriGIS, explains that deeds data is the official record of property ownership and transactions. It records who owns what, where, what they paid, what bond is registered, and the legal history of transfers.

In SA, the register is maintained by the Deeds Office under the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development and is the legally authoritative source on property ownership.

Historically, investors have relied on broad labels such as semigration, urbanisation and gentrification, according to AfriGIS. The company notes that SA’s national census – a widely used benchmark for economic planning – is not regularly updated and is released after significant delays.

“These labels describe the movement of wealth across South Africa’s economic landscape, but they are broad and slow-moving,” Peens says. “By the time they appear in official data, the opportunity they describe has often already been priced in. Organisations gaining a genuine edge are those working with deeds data – something faster, more granular and more revealing.”

AfriGIS says deeds data provides a different indicator. A concentration of high-value bond registrations in a previously quiet postcode can signal financial activity that has already occurred, with buyers having secured finance, signed transfer documents and invested in a specific location. Tracked over time, the data can serve as a proxy for changes in affluence, demand and growth.

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Peens says the value of spatially enriched deeds data lies in its geocoding. Each deeds record – in raw form essentially a row of text and numbers tied to an ERF number – is linked to a geographic co-ordinate or polygon. Once that is done, every record becomes a point or shape on a map that can be queried geographically and overlaid with other layers: suburb boundaries, gated community extents, flood zones, topography, infrastructure, demographics and retail catchments.

“That layering is what turns the legal record into decision intelligence,” says Peens.

For retailers, developers and financial institutions, this can reveal that areas appearing unremarkable in older demographic datasets are already recording multiple high-value property transfers.

CF Haasbroek, development manager at AfriGIS, agrees: “With demographic data as outdated as it often is, deeds data is arguably the most underutilised strategic asset available to South African organisations right now. It is there, it is updated and it can inform decisions at a scale and speed that census-era data cannot match. The organisations already using it well are building a compounding advantage, and that gap widens over time.”

Sara Winstone, MD of property data and analytics company Lightstone Property, adds: “South Africa's deeds registry is, in effect, a national ledger of where wealth sits and how it moves. Once cleaned, geocoded and made decision-ready, that ledger becomes a strategic asset – a distinction that matters. Banks and insurers have drawn on property intelligence for years. The next wave of value sits outside property altogether, where retail site selection, telecommunications planning and public infrastructure decisions become possible. Once data becomes usable, the use cases multiply well beyond the transaction it started with.”

Winstone cautions that limitations remain, including the deeds backlog, which means a significant share of properties – particularly in affordable and township areas – may not be formally registered.

“A national ledger that cannot see the bottom of the market is powerful, but incomplete," she says. "The real opportunity is in making enriched deeds data usable for more decisions, by more organisations, with governance that allows trust in what it shows. An objective and auditable reference point is worth more than any single insight drawn from it.”

Peens says the impact of AI in property investment depends on data quality: “The core reality of spatial decision intelligence remains unchanged – any analytical or AI model is only as effective as the data structure beneath it. For South African organisations, the immediate priority must be securing verified, real-time foundational data. Without a clean, updated spatial registry as an anchor, even the most sophisticated AI systems will simply map inaccuracies at a greater scale and speed.”