Real-time financial visibility: The competitive advantage in 2026

Netesh Maharajh, Director, ALNET Technologies. (Image: ALNET Technologies)

Delayed data leads to delayed decisions – and lost opportunities, according to Sage Platinum Business Partner, ALNET Technologies.

Netesh Maharajh, Director, ALNET Technologies, says: “When financial data is in real-time, leaders can make decisions immediately. If a company only sees its financial data days or weeks later, it cannot react quickly to problems or opportunities. For example, if sales suddenly drop this week but you only see the report next month, then it’s too late to react,” says Maharajh.

He cites one report that notes delayed data acts as a "silent assassin" of business performance. Late insights force business leaders into a reactive mode where they are relying on outdated information to make crucial strategic choices.

Gartner research confirms that real-time financial visibility is no longer a luxury but a necessity for organisations seeking to remain competitive, with 80% of CFOs accelerating digital initiatives to improve decision-making speed and accuracy. Gartner further emphasises that the move from static, historical reporting is essential, with modern finance functions utilising automated systems to gain instantaneous insights into cashflow, expenses and revenue trends.

Signs your business has outgrown its tech stack

Maharajh points to indicators that finance leaders should take note of as red flags that their businesses have outgrown their tech stack. “Warning signs include situations like month-end close taking more than 15 days – manual consolidations across funds and entities introduce errors and leave controllers ‘flying blind’ during investor or regulatory reviews. In contrast, firms using cloud-based financial platforms routinely report up to 90% faster closes and real-time visibility into fund-level results. Real-time systems enable a ‘continuous close’, reducing manual reconciliation and providing immediate accuracy.”

He emphasises the gap between manual and modern finance has become the gap between risk and resilience. He confirms bridging the gap begins with understanding where your firm stands on the technology-maturity curve.

Sage Intacct bridging the technology maturity gap

“Operational strain is a signal, not a symptom. When close cycles lengthen, audits stall and transparency falters, if this is your reality, it’s time to modernise. Moving from manual control to intelligent automation restores time, accuracy and, most importantly, confidence.”

Maharajh says the right financial tools can simplify and streamline key processes. “Sage Intacct is designed to automate workflows, scale effectively and maintain compliance. By turning accounting into a strategic asset, the platform supports stronger financial leadership. This is achieved through automated multi-unit consolidations, real-time dashboards, seamless integrations and audit-ready controls. Sage Intacct enables finance teams to focus on growth and profitability and provides real-time financial insights for healthier bottom lines.”

Sage Intacct supports the transformation to real-time reporting by providing businesses with a compliant financial management platform that integrates seamlessly with their data. “With built-in automation, real-time reporting and advanced analytics, Sage Intacct equips companies to balance financial performance with business goals, ensuring they remain both competitive and resilient in the years ahead.”

Sage Intacct streamlines financial operations by:

Providing real-time visibility across funds, entities and investors.

Turning financial data into real-time insight.

Taking businesses from delayed reporting to real-time financial intelligence.

Providing live dashboards that translate into instant insight, which leads to confident decision-making.

Delivering real-time transparency that builds investor/stakeholder trust.

Maharajh says regardless of the operational arena of a business, whether it's asset management, the health sector or within entities in those sectors – be they HR or payroll management – operational visibility for finance teams is essential. “AI-powered accounting cuts hours every week so staff can focus on higher value tasks and grow their careers.

“Real-time dashboards transform finance into a strategic function with a unified platform delivering real-time KPI visibility across the business. Sage Intacct enables businesses to amplify their storytelling by delivering insightful visualisations to investors and empowers executive management teams to make better, more informed decisions, quicker.”

Maharajh notes that overall, Sage Intacct’s value proposition to the market is one of enhancement of any company’s strategic vision and planning capabilities. “You can create budgets and forecasts to plan for the future; perform scenario analysis to choose the best path forward; and become a strategic partner to your operational leaders. This in turn enables you to easily integrate your financials with operational data to create a competitive advantage with real-time insights. The end result is your teams can do their jobs better, your customers are happier with enhanced service delivery and operations, and your business is assured of growth through state-of-the-art technology,” Maharajh concludes.