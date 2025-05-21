Real-time not just a buzzword – Solid8, Onum bring data observability to SA

In a hyperconnected world, milliseconds matter.

Solid8 Technologies, a high-touch, value-adding cyber security distributor, is proud to introduce Onum, a global pioneer in real-time network observability and data intelligence, to the South African market at ITWeb Security Summit 2025 in Sandton.

Redefining observability in the age of data overload

As the SIEM landscape rapidly consolidates – with moves like Cisco’s acquisition of Splunk and IBM's overhaul of QRadar – the market is shifting towards fewer dominant players, less transparency and rising costs. Enterprises are increasingly grappling with spiralling cloud SIEM expenses, rigid pricing models and the growing risks of vendor lock-in.

Onum presents a smarter, more agile alternative.

In today’s hyperconnected world, milliseconds matter. Delays between detection and response are liabilities. Legacy systems simply can't keep up with the velocity and volume of modern data. Onum changes that – delivering true real-time visibility, context and control over data-in-motion.

By ingesting and analysing massive volumes of network telemetry at scale, Onum empowers organisations to:

Detect anomalies in real-time.

Accelerate incident response.

Enrich and route data to the right tools instantly.

Dramatically reduce data volume and SIEM ingestion costs.

"Onum is the real-time telemetry platform that lets you shape, enrich and route data before it becomes a burden. No more sending everything ‘just in case’. No more duct-tape post-processing. Just clean, contextual, actionable data – delivered instantly, without the overhead," says Riana Burgess, Executive Partner Channel, Solid8 Technologies.

Actionable insights, not just data

As log volumes grow exponentially, traditional approaches to observability are falling short. Onum brings intelligence into the pipeline – filtering, deduplicating, compressing and enriching data in motion – before it ever reaches costly downstream tools. It’s about working smarter, not harder.

“We found in Solid8 Technologies the right partner to expand into the South African market and show Onum’s unique and comprehensive approach,” says Pedro Tortosa, Co-Founder of Onum and SVP of Alliances. “It not only optimises data, but also gives companies full control over it – allowing them to know what they’re sending, when, how and why, all in real-time. This level of data processing happens in milliseconds, not minutes.”

Whether you're securing legacy infrastructure or managing modern cloud-native environments, Onum's platform:

Supports deep observability across hybrid ecosystems.

across hybrid ecosystems. Leverages AI-powered analytics and pattern recognition.

and Offers intuitive dashboards for faster decision-making.

for faster decision-making. Enables real-time data control, integration and compliance.

This makes it an invaluable asset for CISOs, network engineers, threat hunters and compliance leaders.

Onum is built for versatility – already powering observability strategies in sectors like financial services, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, retail and more. Its open, vendor-agnostic architecture ensures seamless integration with any existing toolstack, from SIEM and SOAR platforms to data lakes, analytics engines and AI pipelines. Whether you're operating in the cloud, on-premises or across hybrid environments, Onum fits in – no rip-and-replace required.

A strategic partnership built for Africa

With a strong track record of enabling global technologies across finance, healthcare, retail and government sectors, Solid8 provides the perfect launchpad for Onum in South Africa. This partnership delivers the power of global innovation – backed by local expertise and dedicated support.

At ITWeb Security Summit 2025, Solid8 will present live demonstrations showing how Onum:

Reduces SIEM ingestion volumes by pre-processing telemetry.

Speeds up threat detection with real-time enriched data.

Routes contextualised telemetry to multiple tools (SIEM, SOAR, storage, AI).

Enhances visibility while significantly lowering observability costs.

Attendees will be able to engage with Onum and Solid8 experts, explore use cases and experience firsthand how real-time observability can cut MTTD and MTTR – even in the most complex IT environments.

"We’re not just showcasing a tool," says Burgess. "We’re introducing a new mindset – where observability, security and performance are unified. It’s about full visibility, instant insight and decisive action – while delivering measurable cost savings."

Join the conversation

In the lead-up to the summit, Solid8 will host a live webinar offering a practical demo of Onum in action – tailored for South African enterprise needs.

Click here to join the live webinar and see how Onum is reshaping the future of observability.

For more details, contact Solid8 Technologies, Onum’s distributor in South Africa: info@solid8.co.za.