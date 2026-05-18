‘Real-world usability’ in focus on world telecoms day

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is commemorated annually on 17 May.

To mark this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), local organisations have renewed calls for equitable, resilient and affordable connectivity.

Commemorated annually on 17 May, WTISD marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

Held under the theme: “ Digital lifelines: Strengthening resilience in a connected world”, this year’s WTISD sought to reflect the growing importance of resilient digital infrastructure in keeping communities connected, economies running and opportunities accessible.

Additionally, it called on governments and industry to design the networks and systems that can withstand shocks and recover quickly, ensuring no one is cut off and left offline.

Keeping in line with the theme, Digital Council Africa (DCA) has underscored that digital infrastructure is no longer just an enabler, it is a lifeline.

“As digital technologies become more embedded in our daily lives, the resilience of our infrastructure has never been more important. From fibre networks and towers, to data centres, cloud platforms and subsea cables – these systems form the digital lifelines that keep economies running and communities connected.”

Despite this, DCA notes that across Sub-Saharan Africa, around 60% of people still do not use mobile internet due to barriers such as affordability, device access and gaps in supporting infrastructure.

“This highlights the scale of the opportunity and the responsibility ahead,” it states. “We believe strengthening these lifelines requires continued investment, collaboration and policy alignment, ensuring networks are not only built, but built to withstand disruption and support long-term growth.”

Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications, notes that as connectivity expands, affordability and real-world usability remain the real tests of digital inclusion.

According to Jarana, the next phase of South Africa’s digital journey will not be defined by how many networks are built, but by how many people can use them.

“Connectivity and community are both infrastructure,” he says. “One without the other isn’t enough. A neighbourhood with reliable internet but fractured social bonds isn’t thriving. And a tight-knit community without digital access is a community with a ceiling on its potential.”

Jarana says the country has made real progress in expanding digital infrastructure, but the next challenge is ensuring connectivity is universal, affordable and genuinely useful in people’s daily lives.

He references research by the ITU, which found that in Africa, just 38% of the population used the internet in 2024, compared to 68% globally. The region’s mobile broadband coverage reached 86%, but rural areas still lag far behind.

In South Africa, internet penetration is comparatively high; however, a Development Bank of Southern Africa study shows that affordability remains the decisive barrier for many households, says Jarana.

He says the risk is that South Africa builds a connected economy that millions still cannot participate in. “Access on paper does not automatically translate into opportunity. For many households, digital poverty means connectivity exists but cannot be used in practice.”

In the South African context, connectivity allows people to keep learning, earning and accessing services when circumstances are difficult. It is what enables a learner to revise at home, a job-seeker to apply online, a family to find healthcare information and a small business owner to stay connected to customers.

“Connectivity is no longer just about infrastructure − it is about inclusion and resilience,” says Jarana. “If a household cannot afford reliable broadband, the benefits of the digital economy remain out of reach.”